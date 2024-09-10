When weddings on TV are stopped, it's usually by something dramatic, like a secret family or spouse. Gabriela's wedding will be stopped by something dramatic but not in the way people would expect. When Fire Country returns for Season 3, the show will pick up right where the Season 2 finale left off, with all eyes on Gabriela. The season premiere is titled "What the Bride Said," and according to the photos from the episode, it doesn't seem to be "I do." A helicopter crash reverberates all through Edgewater, and it's all hands on deck to try and save lives per the official logline below:

"In the midst of Gabriela and Diego’s wedding, a helicopter crash ignites chaos and the team immediately jumps into action to stop fires and help victims."

The trailer for Season 3 teased the emergency as it comes at an opportune time for Gabriela. She's feeling the pressure of being conflicted about her feelings. However she plays it, she stands to lose a lot. If she says "I do" to Diego without being sure that there's nothing between herself and Bode, she might live to regret the decision. If she rejects Diego in front of everyone, not only will she hurt him, she will lose someone who loves her unconditionally. This conundrum might be why she jumps at the opportunity to leave the wedding when debris from the crash flies into the church. Gabriela and the entire wedding party—comprising firefighters—gets to work.

The Bride Said: Let's Save Some Lives

One image shows Gabriela still wearing her wedding dress while she attends to somebody. Now no longer a probie, having gained her license, this situation will be a test of her skills. Some different images from the episode had her and Bode working together to cut a line during the crash. "Why did you leave my wedding?" she asks him at one point in the trailer. The emergency provides an opportunity for her to hash out her situation with Bode before returning to Diego. After all, a helicopter crash can only delay everything for so long. "It's a new beginning for both of us," Bode told Gabriela in the trailer. Does his new beginning have something to do with the new female firefighter who he's set to come across later?

Another image shows Vince in the middle of an emergency. He's surrounded by cars and smoke is everywhere. He's doing chest compressions on someone, presumably from the helicopter crash. Bode is also captured in the woods where the helicopter crashed. It seems like a lot will be happening in the Season 3 premiere.

Season 3 of Fire Country premieres on October 18 on CBS. Previous seasons are available to stream on Paramount+.

Fire Country A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Release Date October 7, 2022

