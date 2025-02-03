The Chezem fire is behind Station 42, and since it was their immediate concern, others take center stage in the remaining episodes of Fire Country Season 3. Episode 10, "The Leone Way," takes the Leone men into the woods on a fishing trip, but as they may have come to expect, an emergency finds them. This trip is uniquely special because it could be the last thing the three generations of Leone men do together before Walter's (Jeff Fahey) disease robs them of him. However, a relatively fun day turns chaotic when they attempt to rescue someone in a crashed car. CBS released a sneak peek from the February 7 episode, which teases this trip and the subsequent emergency. Meanwhile, Station 42 deals with something unexpected when a baby is surrendered to the firehouse, according to the logline below.

"The Leone men attempt a daring rescue while on a family fishing trip, and Sharon faces a tough decision when a baby is safely surrendered at station 42."

This Fishing Trip Will be Interesting.

In the video above, Sharon (Diane Farr) reveals that Bode (Max Thieriot) is taking his grandfather on a fishing trip. This trip must be influenced mainly by Walter's deteriorating mental health. In Episode 9, "Coming in Hot," Walter forgot about Bode's graduation and showed up a week late. Bode and Walter are joined by Vince (Billy Burke), Luke (Michael Trucco), and Jake (Jordan Calloway). Given the tensions between some of these characters, this trip will be quite interesting to watch. Luke and Vince have not always had the best relationship, and with Walter added to the mix, it becomes even more strained. Meanwhile, Jake is the odd one out because he's not blood-related to the Leone men. However, they've always treated him as part of the family.

Episode 9 also teased some complicated feelings for Jake now that Bode is back home and is a firefighter at the station. After Bode's incarceration, Jake becomes the only son of Vince and Sharon, and with Bode back, they have their own son. Where does Jake stand? As these tensions brew in the background, the four are in for a troubling rescue when they try to help a crashed car but without their gear. The video teases an escalation of the situation when the car slides and hits one of them. Is someone seriously hurt?

Tune in to CBS on Fridays to watch new episodes of Fire Country. "The Leone Way" was written by Sara Casey and Manuel Herrera and directed by Rubin Garcia. Stream past episodes on Paramount+.