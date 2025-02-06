Everything seems to be normalizing in Fire Country Season 3. Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) is in a better place, Bode (Max Thieriot) has eyes on someone else, and Jake (Jordan Calloway) has been doing great as the captain. That's not good for TV, and some drama is necessary. The show revisits a scandalous moment from a previous episode, potentially bringing up a past that the trio would not like to revisit. In Fire Country Season 3, Episode 10, "The Leone Way," the Leone men and Jake reconnect with nature as they go fishing. However, according to the logline below, an emergency tests them while out there. CBS released a sneak peek of the February 7 episode, which revisits the complex dynamics between Bode, Jake, and Gabriela.

"The Leone men attempt a daring rescue while on a family fishing trip and Sharon faces a tough decision when a baby is safely surrendered at station 42."

Why Should Bode Know Anything?

The sneak peek above shows Gabriela and Jake hanging out at Smokey's while playing darts. "I'm sorry," Gabriela apologizes for her behavior during the Chezem fire. She stormed away from the rescue and put her life in danger, leading Sharon to chew Jake out over letting her go. Gabriela has been suspended from duty for two weeks. "I still haven't told Bode about us hooking up," Jake brings up their sexcapede from a few episodes ago from the left field. Gabriela doesn't think Bode needs to know, and she is right. Since everyone has moved on, the three are no longer part of the love triangle in Seasons 1 and 2.

Bode and Audrey (Leven Rambin)) have started something and to inform Bode that his ex hooked up with her ex does nothing for his life currently. Things are going well between Audrey and Bode as they are lost in conversation in the background. Gabriela looks really happy and unbothered. "Bode chatting up another woman is not gonna break me. I'm in a good place," she says. "Now I just need them to unbench me so that I can prove it!" she adds.

"The Leone Way" puts the three generations of Leone men in the same environment as they go fishing. This allows Luke (Michael Trucco) and Vince (Billy Burke) to hash out their issues. Since Jake accompanies them, will he tell Bode about the hookup with Gabriela?

Tune in to CBS this Friday, February 7, to see how everything plays out. You can also stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.