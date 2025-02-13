Bode (Max Thieriot) is officially back home, and he and Vince (Billy Burke) are ready to pick up their relationship from where they left off. One thing that became clear during Bode's stay at Three Rock was that his relationship with Vince was not the best. Due to their varying temperaments, they have conflicting ideas about how some things in life should happen. It was made worse by Riley's death. In this Friday's episode, they hit another rough patch that carries over to the job. In Fire Country Season 3, Episode 11, "Fare Thee Well," Station 126 attends an emergency at a local renaissance fair, according to the logline below. CBS released a sneak peek from the February 14 episode, which shows Jake (Jordan Calloway) and Bode discussing a secret Bode is hiding from Vince, teeing up a major conflict between father and son.

"The crew responds to a call from the local renaissance fair after a fire breather loses their balance and sets off a tent filled with fireworks."

Bode and Vince Revisit Their Dynamics in 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 11.

"Hey, thanks again for letting me crash," Bode says in the video above, revealing that he spent the night at Jake's place. "You know what, kinda weird waking up to Gen's Kacey Musgraves posters in there," he adds. Since Gen (Alix West Lefler) moved to Ohio, Jake has a spare bedroom, but it's still decorated in Gen's style. "My friend, you're not crashing; you're hiding," Jake says. The duo recalls similar events in the past, such as when Bode would hide out at Jake's when he was keeping a secret.

This time around, it's about Walter (Jeff Fahey). He had some tests done to figure out what's wrong with him, and Bode is the only one who knows, so he's avoiding home since he can't face his dad. "You know Papa Leone, he wants to protect my dad and Uncle Luke (Michael Trucco) from worrying about him until his test results make it real," Bode says. Knowing Vince well, Jake is skeptical about how understanding he will be. "Understanding is how I would describe your dad," he says sarcastically.

The episode's promo video teases an escalation of the situation when Vince eventually finds out. Tensions between them hit a fever pitch, affecting their working relationship. Tune in to CBS this Friday, February 14, to watch the episode written by Anapum Nigam and directed by Desdemona Chiang. You can also catch up with past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.