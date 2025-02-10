At this rate, Edgewater should ban fairs because it almost always guaranteed that something will go wrong. In Fire Country Season 1, Episode 14, "A Fair to Remember," a ride malfunctioned and nearly killed multiple people. The challenge is quite different but still the same in Fire Country Season 3, Episode 11, "Fare Thee Well," when a fire breather threatens to turn the local renaissance fair to ash, according to the logline below. Station 26 responds, and some ingeniousness is required to neutralize the threat. CBS released a sneak peek from the February 14 episode, previewing Bode's (Max Thieriot) "heroic" attempts to bring down the problematic attraction.

"The crew responds to a call from the local renaissance fair after a fire breather loses their balance and sets off a tent filled with fireworks."

A Knight in Shining Turnouts.

The video above teases some new conflict between Bode and Vince (Billy Burke). Now that they are spending a lot of time together, it was only a matter of time before they defaulted to their factory settings. It's unclear what the source is now, but Vince seems to have the upper hand. "I'm the chief; I can do what I want," he says when Bode asks Vince not to hold family conflicts against him on the job. Meanwhile, "We are under fire from a malfunctioning flame thrower," a call comes in from the fair.

Captain Crawford (Jordan Calloway) leads his firefighters in search and rescue efforts but the flamethrower has a mind of its own. "We're dealing with multiple injuries and burn victims," Chief Leone says. As the flame thrower taunts the firefighters outside, Bode does great timing and jumps and aims for the thing's neck in a move straight out of House of the Dragon or Merlin. The goal is to decapitate it and disrupt the flame-making process. Would this show of bravado have anything to do with the new firefighter, Audrey James (Leven Rambin)? Would he have done this if Audrey was not stuck close to the flame-thrower? "Fare Thee Well" will provide an opportunity to develop Bode and Audrey's relationship as they survive another emergency together.

Tune in to CBS on Friday, February 14, to watch the episode written by Anapum Nigam and directed by Desdemona Chiang. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can also watch it live or on-demand, while Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch the episode the day after it airs. Past episodes are available for all subscribers to stream.