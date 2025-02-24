Watching someone die before you and feeling utterly helpless and useless has to be one of the worst feelings ever. It might be worse for someone like Bode (Max Thieriot), who has a savior complex. It's to be expected that after Rafael's (Victor Andrés Trelles Turgeon) death during the Trinity National Forest avalanche, Bode would internalize this loss. In Fire Country Season 3, Episode 13, "My Team," new faces with the potential to shake up some characters' lives arrive at Edgewater. Meanwhile, according to a sneak peek from the February 28 episode, Bode struggles with moving on from Rafael's death, and he might resort to unhealthy coping mechanisms. The logline below teases the return of Vince's (Billy Burke) former girlfriend, Renee (Constance Zimmer), as Station 42 responds to a fire at a baseball game venue.

"Station 42 responds to a fire in the dugout before the annual county clash baseball rivalry game. Meanwhile, Vince’s ex-girlfriend returns."

Bode Might Be Headed Down a Dark Path

Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) notices that Bode has been different since Rafael died. She checks in with him, and despite his claim that he plans to "move forward," he seems to be struggling with letting go of the memories. "Pick your poison Bode, otherwise this job will eat you alive," his uncle offers some advice as the struggles continue. Meanwhile, Bode is given some painkillers, which might be meant for physical pain, but he might use them to hide his emotional pain. Given how addictive painkillers can be, is this the beginning of retrogression for Bode?

"My Team" introduces new and old love interests for Vince and Jake (Jordan Calloway). Renee was Vince's high school sweetheart, who is now a lawyer. She's well-traveled and described as "a force to be reckoned with." While Vince and Sharon have remained stable, what does that mean for their relationship with Renee showing up? Meanwhile, Jake meets another lawyer, this time a younger one with whom he has no history. Violet (Nesta Cooper) is "an ambitious, newly minted lawyer with big dreams determined to work her way out from under a mountain of student loan debt." Recently divorced, she's open to loving again, and no one has so much love to give more than Jake. Will this be the beginning of a major love story?

Tune in to CBS on Friday, February 28 at 9 p.m. ET to watch "My Team" and see how these arcs play out. The episode, written by Barbara Kaye Friend and directed by Kate Phelan, will be available to watch the following on Paramount+.