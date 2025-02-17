Everyone is getting a love interest in Fire Country Season 3, but some might have gotten theirs earlier than others. Following the fizzling out of Bode (Max Thieriot) and Gabriela's (Stephanie Arcila) relationship, the former shifted his focus to new firefighter Audrey James (Leven Rambin), and so far, so good. In Fire Country Season 3, Episode 12, "I'm the One Who Just Goes Away," things become even more serious between them as they define their relationship. Meanwhile, according to the logline below, trouble finds Bode and Jake (Jordan Calloway) on a mundane trip. CBS released a sneak peek from the February 21 episode, which shows these two arcs and teases a thrilling emergency as a rock avalanche puts Bode and Jake's lives at risk.

"While on a risk assessment trip to the Trinity National Forest, Bode and Jake attempt a daring rescue despite avalanche danger."

Bode and Jake's Trip Takes a Turn.

The Renaissance fair was fun for Bode and Audrey, even when a malfunctioning flame thrower risked their lives. However, some things have taken priority now that they've survived yet another emergency. "We should figure out what this is first," Bode says in the video above as he and Audrey lean in for a kiss. Maybe figuring it out will have to wait. Meanwhile, Jake and Bode's trip takes a turn when they notice a landslide. "Someone's buried under there," says Bode as the video shows a man buried under enormous rocks.

Under normal circumstances, this would be a straightforward job. But these are not normal circumstances since it's just the two of them, and they have limited resources. Still, more danger is imminent. "If there is a secondary slide, none of us are getting out of here alive," Jake says. It's a delicate balance between saving the man trapped under the rocks and doing it fast enough to beat the secondary slide. While Bode and Jake make it before the avalanche reoccurs, they don't emerge unscathed as a rock nearly shatters Jake's knee. The emergency has all the trappings of multi-stage Fire Country emergencies that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The episode also includes a visit to Three Rock, as the inmates are visited by their loved ones, but Manny's (Kevin Alejandro) struggles persist. Tune in to CBS on Friday, February 21, at 9 p.m. to watch the episode written by Jen Klein and directed by Jill Purple. You can stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.