"Prevention is better than cure" is a phrase that works for health and firefighting. When control measures are not taken early enough, the results can be catastrophic. Fire Country has explored how the lack of preventative measures can result in huge fires, and where they can help it, they try to get a move on things before nature forces them to. It saves lives and saves them time that can be used in dealing with unpreventable emergencies. In Fire Country Season 3, Episode 12, "I'm the One Who Just Goes Away," Bode (Max Thieriot) and Jake (Jordan Calloway) go on a risk assessment trip to determine how likely Trinity National Forest is to burn during a fire. The trip aims to identify the weak links and take measures to reduce this risk. However, according to the official logline below, tragedy strikes. CBS released a sneak peek of the February 21 episode, which tees up the moments before the emergency.

There's Something Under Those Rocks?

"Yeah, it's not too much further. About a mile out from the dry patch," Jake says when the video above begins. The duo is trekking the forest's terrain, looking for specific trees, and soon enough, they find them. "Let's tag these trees so that they can be cleared out before the fire season," Jake adds, revealing the reason for their visit. They split duties, as Jake measures the trees for moisture and Bode tags the ones that need taking down. The goal is to clear the dry ones that can fuel the fire, effectively saving the rest of the forest. "Do you smell that?" Bode asks when a weird smell drifts their way.

They learn someone had been camping in the forest after spotting smoke and finding a fire. They put it out because unattended fires are one of the ways wildfires break out. However, rocks bashing against one another alert them to an immediate problem. A landslide has buried the camper in a pile of rocks, with his cries for help being the only sign of his being alive under there. The episode's promo revealed that Bode and Jake jump into action to save the camper, putting themselves at risk when they realize a secondary landslide could happen at any time.

Will they be able to handle the rescue by themselves and emerge unscathed? Tune in to CBS tonight at 9 p.m. to watch the episode and find out. You can also stream past ones on Paramount+ in the US.