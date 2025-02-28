The Fire Country episode airing tonight, Friday, February 28, will feature some surprises for some characters. Some will be hit with nostalgia while others get a blast from the past. In Fire Country Season 3, Episode 13, "My Team," Edgewater awaits the annual county clash basketball game but an accident before the game calls Station 42 to do their duty according to the logline below. Meanwhile, Vince (Billy Burke) is surprised after his high school girlfriend Renee shows up. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode showing Vince's reaction to learning that Renee (Constance Zimmer) would drop by. At the same time, Bode (Max Thieriot), Luke (Michael Trucco), and Vince recall a lesson from their high school coach that applies well in their current situation.

"Station 42 responds to a fire in the dugout before the annual county clash baseball rivalry game. Meanwhile, Vince’s ex-girlfriend returns."

The Past Comes Up in Fire Country Season 3, Episode 13

"It's just lunch; it's no big deal," Sharon (Diane Farr) tells Vince when the video above begins. She's referring to a lunch date between Vince and Renee, which Vince is not interested in participating in. Or he's interested but thinks it weird. "It's kinda hot," Sharon tried to convince him. Based on her reaction, it doesn't seem like Renee's reappearance threatens Sharon, or she would be climbing walls with jealousy. Luke joins them and reveals that he's going to Japan. But before he departs, he weighs in on the Renee conversation, which he has overheard. "Renee, she's trouble, Shar," he says. Uh oh, there is trouble after all.

A third person joins them and this time it's Bode. He looks beat and reveals he's been struggling with some calls. "But I got Coach Dobbs in my head saying ..." Bode begins. "... forget the last play," Vince and Luke join in and the three say it in unison. Bode remembers his senior year country clash game where he got injured, but he just fought fire there this year. "Forget the last play. You know what that means?" Vince asks Sharon. "It means leave the past in the past." "Grown men quoting their high school coach. It's just lunch, Vinnie," Sharon responds.

But is it just lunch for Vince? The look on his face says there's more to the story. Tune in to "My Team" to learn what happened between Renee and Vince when the episode airs on CBS tonight at 9 p.m. Past episodes are available to stream on Paramount+ in the US.