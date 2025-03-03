Fire Country might be ready to progress Gabriela's (Stephanie Arcila) life by giving her a new love interest, but is she ready for that? Fire Country Season 3, Episode 14, "Death Trap," debuts Gabriela's new love interest, Finn (Blake Lee). He is a photographer whose eye is caught by Gabriela when she helps him after he injures himself. According to the March 7 episode's logline below, a typical wellness check escalates when a hoarder's house catches fire. CBS released a sneak peek which tees up the events in the episode, including a surprising confession from Gabriela that she might not be over Bode (Max Thieriot) like she'd convinced herself.

"The station 42 crew responds to a wellness check at the home of a hoarder that escalates into a full-blown house fire, and Vince (Billy Burke) and Sharon (Diane Farr) are forced to face the reality of his father’s ballooning cognitive troubles."

Gabriela Admits She Still Has Feelings for Bode in 'Fire Country' Season 3, Episode 14

"I still love Bode on some level and everyone can tell," Gabriela confesses to Eve (Jules Latimer) and Jake (Jordan Calloway) when the video above begins. This could begin another chaotic self-destruction period for Gabriela or a new era. If Gabriela revisits her relationship with Bode, they could hurt many people in the process, including Gabriela's new friend, Audrey (Leven Rambin). The latter seems more plausible given that Gabriela and Finn continue to see each other, hinting at a developing bond between them. However, the show could always revisit the constant will they/won't they, given that showrunner Tia Napolitano said it might not be resolved soon. (via TV Insider)

Meanwhile, Station 42 responds to a wellness check that escalates to a huge fire, leaving the homeowner and some firefighters trapped inside the house after the fire blocks all exits. The logline teases an escalation of Walter's (Jeff Fahey) disease, putting a strain on the family. If there is anything a similar storyline in Chicago P.D. has proved, it's that family members overestimate their ability to be able to take care of Alzheimer's patients. Will Sharon and Vince go Ruzek's (Patrick John Flueger) way and put Walter in a facility capable of caring for his needs?

Tune in to CBS on Friday, March 7 to watch "Death Trap" and discover what happens. The episode, written by Carrie Williams and directed by Leslie Alejandro, airs at 9 p.m. and will be available to stream on Paramount+ alongside other past episodes.

