There's a new couple in town and it's Bode (Max Thieriot) and Audrey (Leven Rambin). Since a fire ignited between them, they have slowly and carefully dipped their toes into a romantic relationship throughout Fire Country Season 3. However, how slow is too slow? Can they be so slow that the fire dies before they've had a chance to kindle it? Fire Country Season 3, Episode 14, "Death Trap," finds the duo trying to define what they are to each other. In the March 7 episode, Station 42 is nearly caught in a catastrophe when a wellness check goes south, according to the logline below. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode showing a conversation between Bode and Audrey, where they ask themselves some important questions, and some new information is revealed.

"The station 42 crew responds to a wellness check at the home of a hoarder that escalates into a full-blown house fire, and Vince and Sharon are forced to face the reality of his father’s ballooning cognitive troubles."

Bode and Audrey Question What They Are to Each Other In 'Fire Country' Season 3, Episode 14

"I know that we're taking things slow," Bode says when the video above begins. He raises the question of how he and Audrey define their relationship given how slowly they're taking things. Bode asserts that there are some things they don't know about each other and he would like for that to change. "I don't know even know your middle name," Bode says. He invites her to a small concert outside Edgewater where a local band is playing but she's concerned they might be accelerating too fast. "I got a past you don't know anything about," Audrey tells him. "We both do," he says. "My middle name is how you know I was born in a trailer park next to a pile of crushed beer cans and a pack of smokes," Audrey says, trying to scare Bode away. When has Bode been scared away by anything?

"My middle name is Peaches," Audrey tells Bode with a hint of embarrassment. "It's Peaches?" Bode says, failing to contain a small laugh. "You're serious it's Peaches?" he iterates. Peaches sounds like a nickname a parent with an unhealthy attachment to their child would give them, like Georgia in Ginny and Georgia. That, or a parent who didn't care. "Don't tell anyone," Audrey pleads with him as an incoming emergency alarm calls them to a scene.

Will these admissions pull them closer to reveal how different they are? Tune in to CBS on Friday, March 7, to watch "Death Trap," written by Carrie Williams and directed by series star Kevin Alejandro's wife, Leslie Alejandro. You can stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.