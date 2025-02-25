Bode (Max Thieriot) and Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) are no more. After three seasons of will they/won't they, Fire Country has decided to move things along by giving them new love interests. Bode and Audrey's (Leven Rambin) thing has been heating up for several weeks, but it's time for Gabriela to ignite her romantic fire. It was revealed that several Fire Country characters would get love interests in upcoming episodes. Blake Lee guest stars as Finn, a talented photographer who sets his artist's eye on Gabriela. He debuts in Fire Country Season 3, Episode 14, "Death Trap." In the episode airing on March 7, "The Station 42 crew responds to a wellness check at the home of a hoarder that escalates into a full-blown house fire, and Vince (Billy Burke) and Sharon (Diane Farr) are forced to face the reality of his father’s ballooning cognitive troubles," reads the official logline.

It would appear that feelings develop fast and strong because Finn returns in Episode 15, "One Last Time." In the March 14 episode, "Bode and Jake (Jordan Calloway) respond to a lighthouse rescue operation that turns into a mission to prevent a ship from crashing during an intense storm. Meanwhile, Eve investigates the origins of a flu outbreak at Three Rock," the official logline reads. CBS released images from both episodes, setting up the development of Gabriela and Finn's story.

Gabriela Gets a New Love Interest in 'Fire Country' Season 3