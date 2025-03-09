Trouble is afoot in Edgewater. In Fire Country Season 3, Episode 15, "One Last Time," a massive storm arrives as if on cue to euphemize what's happening in the characters' lives. According to the March 14 episode logline below, one emergency draws Jake (Jordan Calloway) and Bode's (Max Thieriot) attention to a pending calamity. In Three Rock, Eve (Jules Latimer) tries to get to the bottom of a disease outbreak that threatens to ravage the camp. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode teasing these storylines and a major surprise for Bode when his parole officer confronts him, threatening to send him back to prison.

"Bode and Jake respond to a lighthouse rescue operation that turns into a mission to prevent a ship from crashing during an intense storm. Meanwhile, Eve investigates the origins of a flu outbreak at Three Rock."

A Disease, a Storm and Parole Violation

The video above previews three arcs as Manny struggles after contracting an illness. Meanwhile, Bode and Jake respond to other lighthouse emergencies, but more lives are at risk if an incoming ship is not properly guided. At Three Rock, Eve discovers that the mysterious disease is flu, but the origins are unknown. Given how the previous victim's demise was handled, there is cause for concern that Manny (Kevin Alejandro) might meet a similar fate and it will all be covered up. Speaking to TV Insider, Alejandro teased a bigger story about the disease at camp, saying:

"I think what I can tease is that you saw what it did to Birch, and where you see Manny is just the beginning of how affects him health-wise, how it affects him mentally, and it becomes a really deep sort of journey on how to figure out what the hell’s going on. Expect to see more of that, but expect it also for a giant window to be open that will shed a lot of light as to what is actually going on in Edgewater."

Meanwhile, some trouble is on the horizon for Bode after his parole officer drops by with a damning assertion. "I'm here to talk about your parole, Bode," he begins. "Why have you been associating with known criminals?" he says, revealing why he decided a visit was necessary. Bode has tried to stay straight and narrow, but the outside world is full of temptations, whether or not is aware of it. Is Fire Country about to send Bode back to Three Rock or even prison?

Tune in to CBS on Friday, March 14 to watch "One Last Time" and see what happens. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.