There is something fatal and mysterious in Three Rock. In Fire Country Season 3, Episode 14, "Death Trap," the camp lost one of their own as Birch succumbed to an unknown illness. Soon after, Manny (Kevin Alejandro) came down with another illness whose symptoms were similar to Birch's (Jeff Gladstone), hinting at a larger problem. In Episode 15, "One Last Time," the show dives into this development as Eve (Jules Latimer) tries to get to the bottom of what's happening at Three Rock. Meanwhile, an intense storm descends on Edgewater, putting lives at risk while giving Bode and Jake a challenging task. CBS released a sneak peek of the March 14 episode, revealing that Manny survived the illness because Eve acted quickly. Meanwhile, Manny's doctor reveals that he is suffering from pesticide poisoning.

"Bode and Jake respond to a lighthouse rescue operation that turns into a mission to prevent a ship from crashing during an intense storm. Meanwhile, Eve investigates the origins of a flu outbreak at Three Rock."

Pesticides Are Poisoning Three Rock In 'Fire Country' Season 3

The scene in the video above takes place in a hospital where Manny has been admitted. "Your labs show significant levels of organic phosphate," the doctor tells Manny, Eve, and Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila), the latter two who came to the hospital with Manny. The doctor reveals Manny's ailment is a result of pesticide poisoning. "We'll monitor his kidney function for a few days. The goal is to avoid organ failure," the doctor says, revealing that Manny is not out of the woods yet. Eve voices what everyone must be wondering by asking how Manny could have gotten pesticide poisoning. The explanations are endless, but the doctor advises them to call a government agency for a better picture.

Meanwhile, the storm continues growing, forcing Gabby and Eve to leave to avoid getting stuck in the hospital if the roads get closed. Manny reminds Eve to check on everyone else at the camp. "I love you. Hang in there, dad," Gabby says as they leave. The mystery of how two people could have gotten poisoned remains. Three Rock is lucky to have discovered this earlier because some people go their entire lives in these cases before they realize when the damage is too significant. Is someone at Edgewater growing illegal substances? Alejandro told TV Insider that this story is larger than it appears. He teased a bigger conspiracy, saying,

"Expect to see more of that [struggle with health problems], but expect it also for a giant window to be open that will shed a lot of light as to what is actually going on in Edgewater."

Watch "One Last Time" on CBS tonight and learn the bigger mystery.