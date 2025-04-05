Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Fire Country Season 3 Episode 16.CBS would like to remind audiences that the Fire Country spinoff Sheriff Country is still in the works and will premiere next fall. That's a long time to wait, so fans are reminded of Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) and the dysfunctional side of Sharon's (Diane Farr) family in Friday's episode. Mickey and Sharon set up a sister night to discuss how Sharon will deal with the firefighter case against the Oxalta chemical company, which they have proof poisoned the water at Three Rock. It takes a turn when the stepsisters are summoned to meet with Mick's estranged dad, Wes (W. Earl Brown).

Mick and Wes have trouble seeing eye-to-eye as he's an illegal weed grower, and Mick is the local sheriff. She can't visit her dad without compromising her job, and she especially doesn't want Wes around her addict daughter, who is on her second stint in rehab. Mick can't stay away, though, when someone attempts to murder Wes via a rattlesnake planted in his toolbox. Bode (Max Thieriot) is right there to help her investigate, because it turns out the mysterious work he'd been doing is clearing brush for Wes on the weed farm. Even though Bode wasn't doing anything illegal, being associated with the weed farm is a violation of his parole. Our boy is making great choices as always.

It's Another Fraught Family Reunion in 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 16

Bode's bad decisions at least put him on Wes' farm when the rattlesnake bites him. Whoever planted the snake also knew about Wes' first aid kit and removed the anti-venom. Bode takes his step-grandfather down to Station 42 to get the anti-venom shot from Gabs. Vince (Billy Burke) is there to tell Wes to go to the hospital instead, which starts a standoff. Mickey arrives shortly afterward, gives Wes the shot herself, and tells him to listen to Vince and go to the hospital for follow-up treatment.

Wes suggests that a man named Mojave (Nick Gomez) was the one to plant the snake. Mickey and Bode go to talk to the suspect, but when Mojave accuses Wes of being a snitch, Mickey realizes her dad has pulled a fast one on them, naming Mojave to distract her and Bode so that he can ditch the hospital and go after the real suspect by himself. The real culprit is Ozzy, Wes's right-hand man, who came after his boss after Wes declared that he wanted to leave the illegal farm to his granddaughter, Skye. Mickey and Bode figure it out on the way up the mountain and get there just as Wes and Ozzy are in a tussle. Ozzy throws Wes into the weed shipping container and shoots at the butane cannisters, which sets the entire thing ablaze. We can't have a real crossover without some fire action!

The team arrives promptly and gets the fire under control. Mickey and Jake (Jordan Calloway) make it up the mountain to find Ozzy and escape the flames after a miraculous water drop. It is a mostly successful day — until Mickey goes to visit her dad in the hospital and begs him to make his business legitimate so they can have a relationship. He says he's too old to change, which breaks her heart.

Sharon Brokers a Deal in 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 16

The Oxalta case is already causing drama. Eve (Jules Latimer) has not warmed up to Violet (Nesta Cooper) after hearing she's general counsel for Oxalta. So, Jake is stuck playing middleman between his best friend and his girlfriend (yep, it's official!). Things don't get less tense when Sharon arranges for Manny (Kevin Alejandro) to meet with Violet and the Oxalta spokesman.

Manny gives a moving statement, and then Oxalta argues that he and Birch were the ones to get seriously injured because they struggle with alcohol addiction. Gasoline is added to the metaphorical fire when Violet reveals she knows about the