In this Friday's episode, Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) is back on Fire Country. This is her second appearance on the show before she moves on to lead her show that premieres this fall. But before Sheriff Country, there are plenty of crimes in Edgewater, and one is closer to home than she would have thought. "Bode (Max Thieriot) and his aunt, Sheriff Mickey Fox, investigate the attempted murder of her estranged father, Wes Fox (W. Earl Brown)," reads the logline for Fire Country Season 3, Episode 16, "Dirty Money." Mickey's father is an illegal marijuana grower, so there are no limits to how many people would want to harm him. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode airing on Friday, April 4, which shows Bode and Mickey trying to find Wes.

Mickey is looking for Wes in the video below. His nephew Bode is in tow, but Mickey is not thrilled about it. There is a lot of history between the family since she was the one who arrested Bode when he committed the crime that landed him in prison. That led to a breakdown in Sharon (Diane Farr) and Mickey's relationship, and they only recently repaired it. Mickey doesn't want to risk another breakdown if anything happens to Bode. Mickey has a daughter, Sky, with whom they don't have the best relationship. She thinks Wes is a bad person, just like Vince (Billy Burke) thought Walter (Jeff Fahey) was, and doesn't want her daughter to learn bad things from him. Bode thinks she's mistaken and offers some advice, having been the troubled child for a long time. He tells his aunt to allow Sky to develop a relationship with her grandfather before it's too late. Mickey learns Wes might have gone home, but she realizes she doesn't know where he lives, so she may need Bode after all.

When Does 'Sheriff Country' Premiere?

The new spinoff will air alongside the flagship series when the new TV season begins this fall. CBS has not set an exact premiere date, but that should change as the season draws closer. "Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin as straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox, the stepsister of Cal Fire’s division chief Sharon Leone, who investigates criminal activity as she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater while contending with her ex-con father and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter," reads the show's official description. The pilot episode was written by Fire Country's cocreators Tony Phelan and Joan Rater based on a story by Phelan.

Tune in to CBS this Friday to watch "Dirty Money" and learn what Wes has gotten himself involved in.