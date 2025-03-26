Fire Country is enlisting another music star in an upcoming episode. Jelly Roll will guest star in Fire Country Season 3, Episode 17, "Fire and Ice," airing on CBS on April 11. The "Son of a Sinner" hitmaker plays Noah, a healthcare worker and former convict who is in the process of turning his life around. Noah works at Walter's (Jeff Fahey) facility and proves to be a great asset when Vince (Billy Burke) tries to keep a relationship with his father, but Walter's Alzheimer's and personality make that a hard task. Meanwhile, Station 42 responds to an emergency at a ski resort, according to the official logline below. CBS released images from the episode, previewing Roll's Fire Country debut and the ski resort accident that keeps the station on toes in a new environment.

"The station 42 crew responds to a ski resort accident after a chair lift malfunctions, and Vince struggles to connect with his father."

Roll is not the first singer to appear on Fire Country; that honor goes to "Saturday Night" singer Kane Brown, who appeared in an episode of Season 1 titled "Off the Rails." In it, "The crews respond to the scene of a train crash where the rescue has the potential to spiral out of control when they discover the train is full of illicit cargo." Brown played Robin, a train hopper who helped Bode (Max Thieriot) and the team with the rescue efforts. It's unclear how many episodes Roll is expected to appear in. Check out the images below.

When Does 'Fire Country' Return?