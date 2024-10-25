The two-part Fire Country Season 3 premiere concludes in the second episode as the station deals with the explosion's aftermath. Meanwhile, the wedding has been abandoned as the responders pivot to focus on the pressing issue at hand, but feelings slip through even in mundane situations. CBS released sneak peeks from Fire Country Season 3, Episode 2, "The Firing Squad", which finds Bode, Gabriela, and Diego trying to remain professional, but their complex history leers. Still, Bode and Gabriela make a decision that could end Gabriela's career, and Bode's, before it even starts. This decision threatens that opportunity for Bode, as teased by the episode's logline below.

"Bode receives a life-changing opportunity that could impact his future as a firefighter, and Leven Rambin guest stars as Audrey, a former fire camp inmate."

Bode and Gabriela's Thing Continues in 'Fire Country' Season 3.

The sneak peeks begin with Bode, Gabriela, and Diego rushing to the explosion scene. They are met by a firefighter trying to save himself, and something telling happens. Per Eddie, the firefighter, another firefighter, Gil, was too close to the explosion and was left behind. Eddie needs medical attention, and Gabriela asks Diego to take him to get some attention despite Diego wanting Bode to go. "You and I need to split up," Gabriela tells Diego, speaking about the situation, but the statement echoes into other areas of their lives. A disgruntled Diego departs with Eddie, leaving Bode and Gabriela alone.

Protocol dictates that before rushing onto a scene, they should wait for backup in the form of a firetruck. But alas, when has Bode followed the rules? It's like they are made for him to disregard. The attitude seems to have rubbed on Gabriela, who cosigns his decision not to wait for backup. In another scene, they have successfully saved Gil's life, but they did break the rules. However, it's a secret between them, marking the beginning of more secrets. "If anyone finds what we did out there before 42 got to us...," Gabriela says. Bode assures him that the end justifies the means. "We're the only two people who know. And it's gonna stay that way. It's you and me, Gabs," Bode says.

Episode 2 also marks Leven Rambin's debut as Audrey. The first-look images teased a gritty firefighter whose presentation might take some people aback, but she is a great person when someone gets to know her. The character will recur throughout Season 3 and might develop something with Bode.

"Firing Squad" airs on CBS tonight, Friday, October 25, at 9 pm. Catch up on Paramount+.

