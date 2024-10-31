The road to becoming a Cal Fire firefighter was never going to be easy for Bode (Max Thieriot). But walking with people who know and care for him would make it easier. In Fire Country Season 3, Episode 3, "Welcome to the Cult," Bode continues his pursuit of becoming a full-time firefighter by attending his first training day. CBS released a sneak peek from the episode that finds Bode getting a surprise visit from his grandfather on this important day. The logline below for the November 1 episode also teases the arc from the previous episode, where Bode and Gabriela kept a secret that could end their careers.

"Bode and Gabriela consider confessing a huge secret they have been hiding."

Walter Shows Up to Support Bode in 'Fire Country' Season 3, Episode 3.

Bode enters the kitchen to find his grandfather waiting for him when the video above begins. Based on his reaction, Bode was not expecting this, but he's excited as he hugs Walter (Jeff Fahey). "Guess who's gonna make you your first day of training steak dinner?" Walter says, revealing why he visited. Vince reveals that he got up early to get the meat, but Bode is confused as to why this is important. "One of the many, many Leone men firefighting traditions. Welcome to the cult, Bodie boy," Sharon informs him.

But even with the excitement in the air, Bode is feeling inadequate. "You were born to do this [fight fires]," Walter offers some words of encouragement. "How many times have we found you climbing ladders in the backyard?" Sharon (Diane Farr) reminds him that this has been his dream for a long time. "Yeah, rescuing stuffed animals from the trees," Vince (Billy Burke) adds. "Get there early. Early is on time, and on time is late," Walter says when Bode asks for advice. He leaves and promises to be back for the stake dinner. His family watches as he leaves, as they must have done several times before.

This sneak peek previews what's on the line for Bode and why he might not agree to reveal the secret. Interactions of this nature between Bode and his parents are uncommon, as everything usually devolves into an argument. Bode would not want to disappoint them and his grandfather if he did not become a firefighter. While it was never their intention, the support they've shown him might translate into pressure.

Watch "Welcome to the Cult" on Friday, November 1, at 9 p.m. to witness how everything plays out and if Bode joins the cult. Catch up on Paramount+.

