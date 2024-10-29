The worst thing about harboring a secret is its mental toll on someone. It becomes even worse when the secret is shared by two or more people, adding to a layer of unpredictability. In Fire Country Season 3, Bode and Gabriela are keeping a huge secret that could end their careers, and in Bode's case, before it has even started. Episode 3, "Welcome to the Cult," of Season 3 finds the duo stewing in the problem of their own making to the point of wanting to confess, per the official logline below. The situation becomes more volatile when Jake enters the mix with concrete evidence of their misstep. The promo for the November 1 episode finds Bode and Gabriela weighing coming out with their secret and Jake confronting them.

"Bode and Gabriela consider confessing a huge secret they have been hiding."

Two Can't Keep a Secret, Let Alone Three

"I'd do it again in a heartbeat. We saved Gil's life," Bode continues his attempts to rationalize their decision from the previous episode when the video above begins. "If we were to confess, you could get kicked out of training," Gabriela previews the consequences of them coming clean. Bode has a lot riding on this training and getting through successfully since it's the only thing that makes him feel like he has a purpose.

Getting kicked out would ruin his Cal Fire future and add to the plethora of past mistakes that have gotten him here. One would think that when trying to keep a secret, maybe don't put the evidence in your locker. "Why was this in Bode's locker?" Jake confronts them as the video ends. It is unclear what Jake might decide to do with his discovery, but if he decides to keep the secret, he's in on it, too.

Meanwhile, Sharon and Vince continue their quest to acquire Smokey's and turn it around after the accident that caused the roof to collapse. The business was not doing well before the accident, and it's certainly not doing better now. The couple pays the place a visit as more than customers to assess the best way to begin fixing it. They enlist some help from Eve to get a clear picture of what must be done.

"Welcome to the Cult" is an extra special episode of Fire Country, directed by series star Diane Farr. This marks Farr's directorial debut on the show and in general. She joins Kevin Alejandro and Max Thieriot as some of the stars who have directed an episode of the show.

Watch how everything plays out on CBS on Friday, November 1, at 9 p.m. Catch up on Paramount+.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+