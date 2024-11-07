Fire Country remains one of CBS' cornerstone series, airing on Friday evenings. The show follows Bode Donovan (played by Max Thieriot), a young convict who joins a California inmate firefighting program as part of a plea deal to reduce his prison sentence. Ahead of tomorrow night's episode, entitled "Keep Your Cool", Collider is delighted to exclusively present to our readers a sneak peek at the episode. The logline for it is as follows:

"The temperature is high, and tensions are even higher when the crew has to execute an advanced elevator rescue during a heat-induced power outage."

In our exclusive sneak peek, we see Bode and Jake (played by Jordan Calloway) entering a storage facility where Bode's dad has left his camper. Jake bemoans the fact it's been left there without his being consulted, adding that while Bode may run the battalion, Jake still captains the station. Bode asks Jake if all is well but Jake flips the script, telling Bode it's him who needs to be good as he's facing his final test to pass phase 2 of training.

After all, Jake's job is to make sure Bode qualifies from training as a reliable firefighter, rather than a maverick who tries to be the hero of his own story. Jake adds that Bode growing up around a firehouse counts for absolutely nothing at this stage and that his last name means nothing anymore in this place.

The Next Episode of 'Fire Country' Is Reminiscent of Stanley Kubrick

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A few days ago, one of the show's stars, Diane Farr, spoke about her excitement for this episode. Farr talked up the unique element of the rescue the team had to perform, adding that the episode's director Nicole Rubio had done some very interesting work.

"There is a rescue coming up that’s really wild and sort of Stanley Kubrick -esque. Our next director did something really interesting. It’s probably going to be the prettiest rescue of the season. . . . . It’s like in a shaft. Most of the episode takes place in the shaft. It looks amazing. Nicole Rubio is the director of that."

The fourth episode of Fire Country's third season will air at 9 PM ET on Friday, November 8, on CBS. Be sure to check out our exclusive sneak peek of the episode in the player above. You can catch up with Fire Country on Paramount+.

Fire Country A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Release Date October 7, 2022 Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila , Diane Farr , Billy Burke , Jules Latimer Seasons 3 Writers Max Thieriot , Tony Phelan , Joan Rater

Watch on Paramount+