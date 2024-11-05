Jake Crawford (Jordan Calloway) seems like the only person in Fire Country Season 3 with any sense regarding Bode (Max Thieriot). Jake's job is to ensure that Bode emerges from his training as a dependable firefighter and not an unpredictable lone wolf who can risk other people's lives because he wants to be the hero of the day. In Fire Country Season 3, Episode 4, "Keep Your Cool," Jake continues to streamline Bode by smoothing those rough edges, but the task is not easy. As teased by the official logline below for the November 8 episode, the emergency tests the firefighters and how much they can handle in an enclosed space. The promo video previews the elevator emergency the station will work on.

"The temperature is high, and tensions are even higher when the crew has to execute an advanced elevator rescue during a heat-induced power outage."

Jake Is Not Messing Around in 'Fire Country' Season 3, Episode 4.

"You show me you've retired Cowboy Bode, or you pack it up!" Jake says when the promo video above begins. This warning is more like a threat because Bode has one strike remaining, and Jake is ready to kick him out. Will Bode listen? An emergency in a stalled elevator presents an opportunity to test him. The promo teases a contained episode as the firefighters work to save people trapped in the elevator.

As it goes with these cases, the longer the elevator stays suspended in the shaft, the riskier it gets as some components start to fail. Finally, they put someone viewers are emotionally invested in, and in this case, when the firefighters are done, Jake is the last person left as the elevator threatens to crash. Series star Diane Farr talked to TV Insider about directing the preceding episode and teased this emergency, saying,

"There is a rescue coming up that’s really wild and sort of Stanley Kubrick-esque. Our next director did something really interesting. It’s probably going to be the prettiest rescue of the season. . . . . It’s like in a shaft. Most of the episode takes place in the shaft. It looks amazing. Nicole Rubio is the director of that."

Will Bode succeed in not impeding his own future by doing something stupid? Will everyone get out of the elevator alive? Find out when "Keep Your Cool" airs on CBS on Friday, November 8 at 9 pm. Catch up with past episodes of Fire Country on Paramount+.