Parenting is tough to balance and, no matter their children's ages, parents are always concerned. Bode is back at the Leone home, giving Sharon and Vince a new task of ensuring that he succeeds and becomes a firefighter. Meanwhile, Jake is Genevieve's legal guardian following Cara's death, and he must also learn how to become a parent. The job always comes with challenges and in Fire Country Season 3, Episode 4, "Keep Your Cool," Vince, Sharon, and Jake are tested by this task. CBS released sneak peeks from the November 8 episode that finds Edgewater in the middle of a heatwave and the drama between the characters raises the temperature and tensions, as teased in the logline below.

"The temperature is high and tensions are even higher when the crew has to execute an advanced elevator rescue during a heat-induced power outage."

Gen Wants to Leave California and Bode Gets Closer to Becoming a Firefighter

The video above begins in the Leone family kitchen as Sharon, Vince and Bode contend with the high heat. There is cause for excitement since Bode is about to do his final test before becoming a firefighter and joining Station 26 as the latest nugget. Sharon seems excited, but Vince is on the edge and double checks on Bode's knowledge, as there is no going back now. He even references Walter's advice about being late, something that spooks Sharon, because Vince has worked very hard to be different from his father. His behavior reveals that he is anxious about the outcome of Bode's ride along and knowing Bode, Vince is well aware the former could do a million things to get himself kicked out.

The second sneak peek finds Jake and Gen at home, also dealing with the heatwave. Gen draws attention to a presentation she's created to convince Jake that she should be homeschooled. She makes some solid points and Jake seems to consider some of them until one name comes up. Jake's worst nightmare comes true when Gen brings up her biological dad and her siblings. She reveals that she wants to go to Idaho and live with Rick, his wife Noelle, and siblings. Jake initially thinks Gen wants them to move to Idaho, but she reveals that she actually wants to move there alone. Jake knew this question would come at some point, but nothing could have prepared him for it.

Watch how Edgewater deals with the heat and how the characters handle the tensions tonight, November 8, when "Keep Your Cool" airs on CBS at 9 pm. Catch up on Paramount+