Jared Padalecki is about to shake things up in Edgewater when he debuts as Camden in Fire Country Season 3, Episode 5, "Edgewater's About to Get Real Cozy." Descriptions of the character have teased a different kind of firefighter who is similar to Bode but also different. Camden notices the "raw talent" in Bode and seeks to encourage those instincts. The logline for the November 15 episode teases another airplane emergency. The promo for the episode previews Padalecki's character and how he shakes things up, much to the chagrin of other characters.

"Station 42 and Three Rock jump into action when an airplane makes an emergency landing outside of Edgewater. Jared Padalecki guest stars as Camden, a SoCal firefighter who immediately recognizes Bode’s raw talent."

Jake and Camden Clash in Fire Country Season 2, Episode 5.

The constant back and forth between Bode and Gabriela opens the video above. "You know we're dangerous for each other," Gabriela says before kissing Bode. Is the cognitive dissonance not making their heads hurt? Meanwhile, Camden introduces himself to Bode as his new boss. "Show me your fire in the field," Camden urges Bode. In the next scenes, Jake, who has been trying to tame Bode's worst behaviors, is irritated when cowboy Bode emerges, and Camden is okay with it. "It's my job to make a firefighter out of him! My way!" Camden retorts. When Jake passed Bode in the previous stage of his training, he did not anticipate that he would still be involved in this stage.

Jake is not the only person annoyed by Camden's behavior with Bode. Diane Farr said Sharon and Camden "are not going to be fast friends." Sharon knows Bode's actions, and anyone who encourages them risks putting Bode's life in danger. Sharon and Jake have known Bode for a long time, and they know how to handle him. Speaking about Padalecki's performance as Camden, Max Thieriot said:

"He has this thing about him and he brings it to show in a way that we haven’t seen yet. I think viewers are gonna be really excited just to see him interact with all our people. It’s a different look for the show, but it really opens the world up in a fun way."

Are Jake and Sharon right in wanting to protect Bode from himself? Does Camden actually stand a chance at success with Bode? Does he have a way to tap into Bode's potential without Bode self-destructing? Find out when "Edgewater's About to Get Real Cozy" airs on CBS on Friday, November 15 at 9 p.m. E.T. Catch up on Paramount+.

