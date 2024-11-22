Camden has proven that he doesn't care what anyone thinks of him in his short time at Edgewater. He has set his sights on getting Bode to trust his instincts and hope they make him a better firefighter, but that has not been an easy path. It is bound to get more complicated in Fire Country Season 3, Episode 6, "Not Without My Birds," where Bode continues to learn under Camden, but what the latter teaches him doesn't sit well with people who know Bode. The logline for the episode airing tonight teases a delicate rescue that requires all the care in the world. CBS released a sneak peek video from the episode that shows Camden and Vince clashing over their differing opinions on how Bode should act.

"When a fire breaks out in a park containing an eagle nest, Station 42 and Three Rock work to rescue the protected species and prevent the fire from spreading into town."

Bode Is Torn in Fire Country Season 3, Episode 6.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The video above begins in the middle of the emergency in the park. Bode is still shadowing Camden, and they are part of the team on the rescue. Firefighters must approach everything carefully since they have an endangered species to protect, and some areas are cordoned off. Bode and Camden breach a closed section of the forest, and Vince asks them to return to the rest of the group almost immediately. Camden tries to make a case for why they need to be on the other side since they also must make sure the fire does not find a way into town, but Vince pulls rank on him.

Bode watches in confusion as the two people who hold his future in their hands tussle over who's right, and he's torn on who to follow. Camden says march on while Vince says retreat. It's a tough position for someone like Bode to be in. Ultimately, Vince is in charge of the scene, so they must do what he says, but Camden has a warning for Bode. "Remember what I told you about distractions? One that keeps you from the right things? You gotta follow your dad's orders right now, but you don't have to follow his example for your career," Camden says, referring to a conversation he previously had with Bode about how Edgewater is full of things that distract him from becoming the best firefighter.

What choice will Bode make? How do the other characters react to Camden's crusade? Tune in to CBS tonight, Friday, November 22, to watch how everything unfolds. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+