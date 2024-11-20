Camden has shown Bode a different way of doing things. Instead of trying to curb his instincts that put him and others in danger, Camden proposed that these instincts would work in his favor as a firefighter. But that doesn't mean Camden goes along with everything Bode does. In Fire Country Season 3, Episode 6, "Not Without My Birds," he presents Bode with some tough choices to make if Bode is to advance to the next stage of his career. The logline below for the November 22 episode finds Bode still training when the team responds to an emergency where an endangered bird species is present. A sneak peek of the episode from a promo video teases Camden's assessment of Bode's life.

"When a fire breaks out in a park containing an eagle nest, Station 42 and Three Rock work to rescue the protected species and prevent the fire from spreading into town."

Camden Tries to Get Bode to Focus in 'Fire Country' Season 3, Episode 6.

The video above focuses on Camden's attempts to make Bode a better firefighter by his assessment. He realizes that while Bode might have great instincts regarding rescues, he doesn't have the same instincts for focusing. Being back in his hometown, Bode has been swallowed up by the town's existence and the people in it. Camden notices that Bode is trying to please many people at once as he rejoins a society he hasn't been a part of for a long while.

Camden's approach to training Bode is different from what he's used to, and he might hold his opinion in higher regard than Bode does other people. The video teases that he heeds Camden's warning and decides to end things with Gabriela. "I need to choose between being the best firefighter and this," he tells her. The scene teases a permanent Bodiela breakup, and given the events from Fire Country Season 3, Episode 5, which found Bode making eyes at Audrey, the end might be here.

The bird rescue mission puts Camden and Bode in close quarters with people who are not fans of either, offering the opportunity for some top-tier drama as Edgewater tries to adjust to Camden's beat. Tune in to "Not Without My Birds" to see how everything plays out and who refuses to leave "without their birds." The episode airs on CBS on Friday, November 22, at 9 p.m. E.T.

Catch up on Paramount+ before the new episode airs.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+