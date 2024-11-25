The road to becoming a firefighter has been rough for Bode, but with his training in the final stages, he's so close he can feel it. However, it won't be smooth sailing following the complications in his and Camden's relationship. Still, they have a job to do in Fire Country Season 3, Episode 7, "False Alarm," which finds them in a hostage situation. According to the official episode logline below, the team is in for a surprise when an alarm call turns out to be false. CBS released a promo video that offers a sneak peek into the episode airing on Friday, December 6.

"A false alarm call escalates into a dangerous hostage situation."

Following their minor spat that found Bode going against Camden in the bird rescue operation, Camden met the real Bode, and maybe he started feeling how everyone who knows Bode feels when Bode ignores orders. This next stage of the training does not have them in sync, and there's a real possibility that Camden might decide Bode is not ready to be a firefighter yet. "Five reasons a cadet would not graduate," Camden says in the video below. His tone and demeanor insinuate that his feelings for Bode have changed. They were buddies before, but he can't even look at Bode now. "Should we be worried?" Vince wonders with Sharon out loud. If Bode were to fail his training, there would be no guessing what would happen.

Bode and Camden Deal With Kidnappers in 'Fire Country' Season 3, Episode 7

Audrey has some words of encouragement that ring more accurately as a warning, reminding him that he only has this one shot to become a firefighter. Meanwhile, the emergency puts Bode and Camden in a hostage situation where the bad guys seem ready for anything. The situation gets out of hand, and it's up to Bode and Camden to save everyone. But will Bode's instincts strike again and put them in more danger, or will they be what saves them? Speaking to TV Insider, series star Max Thieriot teased the hostage situation, saying:

"There’s a core group of people that will definitely be in danger and sort of walk into a situation that they’re not expecting. The people who aren’t there, I guess, begin to feel some guilt over the decisions they made that ultimately put these people in this situation. And yeah, it’s kind of a wild, exciting episode of something that seems very routine that goes bad really quickly."

Tune in to CBS on November 6 when "False Alarm" airs after a two-week hiatus. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+ before new ones return.

