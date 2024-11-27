Fire Country has been doing a great job of balancing the development of all the characters in Season 3. The show has dived into Eve's backstory, revealing why she doesn't keep in touch with her family. However, she has been aiming to rectify that by repairing relationships from the past that she burned when she decided to leave the family legacy behind and pursue her passion for firefighting. Fire Country Season 3, Episode 8, "Promise Me," introduces another member of the Edwards family after Eve's brother Elijah appeared in Episode 5. Phil Morris guest stars as Elroy Edwards, Eve's estranged father. The logline below for the December 13 episode previews the fire emergency and a short description of Eve's father. CBS also released some images that preview the character.

"When a series of dangerous underground zombie fires emerge, the team must protect the town, forcing Eve to have a less-than-warm reunion with her estranged father, Elroy Edwards (Phil Morris), a stalwart cowboy whose family ranch has become a pillar of the Edgewater community."

Meet Eve's Father in 'Fire Country' Season 3, Episode 8.

The images above find the team racing across Edgewater to prevent the zombie fires from consuming parts of it. These efforts take them to a ranch that seems to be Edwards' ranch, and Eve comes face to face with a father she has spoken to for years. The contrast between Even and her father is huge, as Elroy embodies the perfect image of a cowboy while Eve is who someone would think of when they hear firefighter. There must be some tension between them since Eve rejected the duties bestowed on her by being born. Having them close will allow father and daughter to mend their relationship if they decide.

"Promise Me" doesn't air until December 13, but in this week's episode, Bode and Camden find themselves in a risky place when "Station 42 responds to a false alarm call that escalates into a dangerous hostage situation."False Alarm" is written by Jacqueline Furnare Donabedian, and Sarah Wayne Callies (Prison Break, The Walking Dead) returns to direct another episode. "Promise Me" is written by Joe Hortua and directed by Eagle Egilsson.

"Promise Me" serves as Fire Country's fall finale. New episodes return on Friday, January 31, 2025, in the regular time slot. However, they will be led in by NCIS: Sydney Season 2 and led out by S.W.A.T at 10 p.m.

Tune in to Fire Country on CBS on Sundays to catch all the drama and action. Catch up on Paramount+.

