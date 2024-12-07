Bode leaves the inmate firefighting program with two things: Cal Fire firefighting credits and budding feelings for Audrey James. Things between him and Gabriela are in the rearview mirror as both parties focus their attention on other people, and in the fall finale, Bode's attention on Audrey intensifies. The new firefighters are now part of the Station 42 crew, and they respond to fires that put their lives at risk. In Fire Country Season 3, Episode 8, "Promise Me," a series of zombie fires puts two duos on a collision course as Bode and Audrey try to survive unpredictable fires, the same fires that force Eve to face her estranged father. The logline below for the December 13 episode teases these fires and Eve's relationship with her dad. CBS also released a promo video that offers a sneak peek into the emergency.

"When a series of dangerous underground zombie fires emerge, the team must protect the town, forcing Eve to have a less-than-warm reunion with her estranged father, Elroy Edwards (Phil Morris), a stalwart cowboy whose family ranch has become a pillar of the Edgewater community."

Zombie Fires, Bode and Audrey Grow Closer, and Eve Reunites with Her Father in 'Fire Country' Season 3, Episode 8

The video above previews the emergency the station will tackle. Sharon spots scattered white smoke in the distance, a telltale sign of zombie fires. These are fires that smolder underground during the winter and re-ignite in the spring, appearing before the normal fire season. They are unpredictable and can occur anywhere. A race against time begins to stop them before they cause much damage, but they prove to be a challenge. The video features scenes with blazing flames, and Bode and Audrey seek cover underwater as the fire grows. Despite the present threat to their lives, the vibes between them raise some questions. Speaking to TV Insider about the midseason finale, series star Max Thieriot teased a big finale, saying,

"The midseason finale is going to be big. There’s going to be some awesome fire and it’s definitely sort of this, big beautiful, wonderful scope and we’re going to be left with a lot of characters really sort of facing some pretty terrifying situations. A lot of people are going to be faced with some big changes and some big decisions that they have to make and there may be lives at risk. It’s going to be great."

Tune in to CBS on Friday, December 13, to catch the fall finale of Fire Country. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+.

