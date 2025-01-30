In Fire Country's winter premiere episode, everything is red hot! The Chezem fire continues to burn, and while everyone has something to lose, no one else is watching everything he's worked for burn to ashes like Elroy Edwards (Phil Morris), Eve's (Jules Latimer) dad. Lives are at risk, tensions are high, and property is getting destroyed. "The premiere is just a freight train," Fire Country's showrunner Tia Napolitano told TV Insider of Fire Country Season 3, Episode 9, "Coming in Hot," which picks up after its predecessor. CBS released a sneak peek of the January 31 episode, which shows Elroy confronting Vince (Billy Burke) over the past after sustaining even more losses due to the fire. Below is the episode's official logline, which previews the various arcs it'll tackle.

"With the Chezem Valley fire blazing out of control, Bode (Max Thieriot) and Audrey (Leven Rambin) must find a way to save themselves; Manny (Kevin Alenjandro) risks his freedom for his missing daughter; and Eve tries to protect her father and their family’s ranch."

Elroy Revisits a Loss that Hurts to This Day.

When the video above begins, the barn's roof is on fire. Elroy is powerless in this situation, but Vince and his firefighters put up a spirited fight even when the odds are not in their favor. Elroy reveals he's sent some of the family members away as the hopes of putting the fire out dwindle. He also blames Vince for everything. "I don't like any of it. Trespassing! Taking whatever you damn please!" Elroy says. Vince protests these accusations but Elroy's next words reveal this has nothing to do with the fire. "I'm sorry you lost your daughter. But you had no right stealing mine," he says, walking away.

An Edwards family reunion after all these years has opened some old wounds. Despite hoping to mend her relationship with her father, the Chezem Valley fire has made that very hard for Eve. However, this won't stop her from fighting for the home she grew up in and her father's work. “That’s still her family home. I don’t think we will ever see Eve more determined to win against fire as we’re about to see in the premiere episode, which is great," Napolitano told TV Insider.

Tune in to CBS on Friday, January 31, to watch the episode written by Napolitano and directed by Kevin Alejandro. You can also watch past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.