Fire Country is almost back for the second half of its third season, and it's safe to say that the season has been a disappointment for nearly every main character. Bode (Max Thieriot) and Gabriela's (Stephanie Arcila) once-epic romance has been damaged beyond repair, and the show seems set on continuing to punish Gabriela for leaving Diego (Rafael de la Fuente) at the altar. Jake (Jordan Calloway) has lost Gen (Alix West Lefler), at least for now, and he didn't even try to fight for her. Manny (Kevin Alejandro) is back in Three Rock, and Gabriela won't speak to him.

The only main characters who seem to be doing relatively well are Vince (Billy Burke) and Sharon (Diane Farr). While Eve (Jules Latimer) hasn't had the worst storyline of this season, there is still a lot more that the show could be doing with her character. This season has finally given Eve a storyline outside of firefighting, as she seems to be on the path towards reuniting with her estranged family. Now, though, it is time for Fire Country to finally give Eve a proper romantic storyline.

'Fire Country' Needs To Give Eve a Romance