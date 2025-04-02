As the 2024-2025 TV season nears its end, CBS has set the finales for most shows. Fire Country will have a two-hour finale later this month. On April 25 from 9 to 11 p.m. ET, viewers will experience a riveting conclusion to the third season of the Max Thieriot-led drama. And in the star's own words to TV Line, it's one of the best to ever be done on the show, which is saying something for a show that goes all out with its finales. "It has certainly some of the biggest practical action that we’ve done, and the scope of those sequences is pretty massive," Thieriot said. He wears many hats on the show, and for the finale, he directed the first part, written by Jen Klein.

"When a fire erupts at a gas station, Bode (Thieriot) and Manny (Kevin Alejandro) jump into action to protect the patrons and property," teases the logline for Episode 19, "A Change in the Wind," the first part of the finale. The second part was penned by showrunner Tia Napolitano and directed by Bill Purple. Things escalate in Fire Country Season 3, Episode 20, "I'd Do It Again." "Extremely high winds and dangerous conditions push the Zebel Ridge fire into Edgewater, threatening Three Rock and Walter’s (Jeff Fahey) care facility," reads the final part's logline, teasing a high-risk situation that puts someone beloved to Bode in direct danger.

What's on the Horizon for 'Fire Country?'

Image via CBS

With only five episodes left in the season, stories are developing rapidly as season-long arcs get resolved and new ones are introduced in anticipation of Season 4, premiering this fall. Following the discovery of poisoned water at Three Rock, the camp is at risk of closure, and the news does not bode well for the inmates and their loved ones. Eve (Jules Latimer) and Sharon (Diane Farr) take different approaches to tackling the Oxalta problem. "Sharon approaches things from a real sort of tactical, strategic way, [while] Eve’s obviously driven by her emotions in this situation," Thieriot told TV Insider. Eve "really feels like as their fire captain that she’s responsible for looking out for their wellbeing. And so I think emotionally, it’s weighing heavier and impacting her decisions when Sharon’s just trying to approach it from a clear sort of methodical way," he added. Meanwhile, some trouble might be coming for Bode after he starts associating with criminals like his grandfather, Wes Fox (W. Earl Brown), who is an illegal marijuana grower. His parole officer comes knocking, and Bode has a case to answer.

Tune in to Fire Country on Fridays to see how these stories play out before the season finale on April 25.