CBS is going all in for the Fire Country Season 3 finale, which will air next month. The network will treat viewers to a two-hour spectacle as Bode (Max Thieriot) and the entire crew race to protect lives and property during major fire emergencies in the April 25 finale. It all begins in Fire Country Season 3, Episode 21, "A Change in the Wind," when calamity strikes at a gas station. "When a fire erupts at a gas station, Bode and Manny (Kevin Alejandro) jump into action to protect the patrons and property," reads the official logline. The episode, airing at 9 p.m., was written by Jill Klein and directed by series creator and star Max Thieriot. Matters escalate in the second hour, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. In Episode 22, "I'd Do It Again," the winds pick up and shepherd the fire to the location of Bode's beloved Nono (Jeff Fahey), according to the logline below. This episode was written by showrunner Tia Napolitano and directed by Bill Purple.

Extremely high winds and dangerous conditions push the Zebel Ridge fire into Edgewater, threatening Three Rock and Walter’s care facility.

The 'Fire Country' Universe Expands in the Upcoming Season

Image via CBS

Fire Country will return for Season 4 in the 2025/2026 TV season. Additionally, it will be joined by a spinoff titled Sheriff Country. However, viewers will get an early glimpse into Sheriff Country before new episodes begin airing. When Fire Country Season 3 resumes next month on April 4, Morena Baccarin will return as Sheriff Mickey Fox. She is joined by W. Earl Brown, who plays Wes Fox, Mickey’s estranged father and Sharon’s (Diane Farr) stepfather, who runs an illegal marijuana business. According to the logline below for Episode 16, "Dirty Money," Wes is trouble.

Bode and his aunt, Sheriff Mickey Fox, investigate the attempted murder of her estranged father, Wes Fox.

CBS has also been looking to expand this universe with another spinoff starring Jared Padalecki. After his three-episode guest arc, nothing has been revealed on that front. However, Napolitano told TV Insider that viewers can expect to see Camden sooner or later, just not in Season 3. "We won’t see him this season, but the door’s definitely not closed," she said. Tune in to CBS on Fridays at 9 p.m. to catch new episodes of Fire Country. Watch "Dirty Money" on April 4 ahead of the supersized season finale on April 25.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and catch up on Paramount+.