Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the most recent episode of Fire Country.The latest episode of Fire Country, "The Leone Way," emerges as a watershed moment in Season 3. The episode provided an incredible break from the romantic melodrama that was plaguing the rest of the series for most of its run. Not to mention, the main characters appeared to act with genuine self-awareness that speaks to their overall emotional growth. "The Leone Way" symbolically represents Fire Country's quality when the series focuses on other things besides soap opera-style romances, and it also shows that Gabriela Perez (Stephanie Arcila) and Bode Leone (Max Thieriot) work better when they are apart. Fire Country once again reveals its hand as to why Gabriela and Bode are not meant to be.

'The Leone Way' Proves 'Fire Country' Can Create Compelling Situations Without Emphasizing Romantic Melodrama

Image via CBS

After the midseason finale, we showcased how Fire Country was spreading itself thin with its numerous subplots. The show's tendency to focus on romantic melodrama and romantic pairings was hurting the series, which works better when it focuses on the firefighting, action-adventure, and search and rescue aspects. "The Leone Way" demonstrates that the show can create compelling situations with its characters without a heavy emphasis on the romantic melodrama recently plaguing the series, specifically with the overwrought drama surrounding Bode and Gabriela's relationship.

Most of the episode features a Leone family reunion, with guest appearances by Jeff Fahey as Bode's grandfather, Walter Leone, and the welcome return of Michael Trucco as Luke Leone, who makes his first appearance since the Season 3 premiere. The Leones decide to take a nostalgic fishing trip together in the hopes of uplifting Walter, despite Sharon Leone (Diane Farr) fearing that Walter could be suffering from a neurological disorder. Jake Crawford (Jordan Calloway) also joins the group, and the episode deals with his guilt over his recent tryst with Gabriela. It's great to see an episode featuring all the Leones together. The episode exceptionally depicts multiple characters acting with a surprisingly greater level of emotional maturity and character growth than in the past.

By the end of the episode, Jake finally confesses to Bode about what happened with Gabriela, seeking to take quick ownership of the mistake rather than let it fester. Bode takes the news surprisingly well, understanding how the shoe was previously on the other foot with Gabriela when she was dating Jake at the start of the series. Additionally, Bode and Gabriela were not even together or in a genuine relationship when she slept with Jake. Bode's understanding and forgiveness of his chosen brother, Jake, showcases Bode's amazing character growth since the series began. Bode recognizes the guilt and shame Jake feels over the act and does not allow a petty grudge to derail their bond.

Gabriela Begins Her Climb Out of Rock Bottom