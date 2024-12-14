In a little over a month, fans of the riveting procedural Fire Country will get the answers they so badly need about how their favorite characters will deal with the dangerous situations they've found themselves in. The show’s final episode of the year saw a series of severe underground zombie fires emerge, and, of course, the team had to protect the town, but things did not go as planned.

While fans naturally can’t wait to see how things turn out with the blaze when Fire Country returns in 2025, showrunner Tia Napolitano recently shared details of several similarly exciting storylines ahead, particularly for Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) and Bode (Max Thieriot) along with Vince (Billy Burke) and Sharon (Diane Farr). Teasing Gabriela and Bode’s future to TV Insider, Napolitano said:

“Yeah, I mean, we’ve seen her be alone on her way down a spiral. I’m really interested in seeing her be alone on her way up. This work she keeps saying she needs to do on herself, let her do it. Let her just be a woman on her own for a little bit in a way that I think is great. And Bode’s got a million plates spinning. I think in the epic will there or won’t they for Bode and Gabriela, we might not see their time very soon.”

What’s Next for Bode’s Parents When ‘Fire Country’ Returns?

With everything going on with Bode, his parents, Vince and Sharon, have a lot to get used to, even as they work with their son in life-and-death situations. In light of that, Fire Country’s boss revealed that the new episodes will explore the parents’ adjustment as well as their gratitude to have Bode free and ultimately become a firefighter.

“I think we will start to truly see Vince and Sharon walk the walk of letting their adult son be their adult son and getting comfortable there and really the kids are growing up. I mean they’re not kids, they’re adult people, but in their careers and given where Bode is and his journey having been incarcerated, I think they really are growing up and there’s just a lot of gratitude of the perspective of how big a win it is to have their son back, to have him out and not be incarcerated. He’s a firefighter. In a twisted way, it’s a dream come true. And so, I think, really a place of gratitude for them.”

New episodes of Fire Country will air starting Friday, January 31, 2025. Previous episodes of Fire Country are available to stream on Paramount+.

