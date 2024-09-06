The pressures Gabriela Perez will deal with when Fire Country returns for the anticipated third season will only increase. Season 2 ended on a major cliffhanger as she prepared to say "I do" to Diego despite her feelings for Bode. Will she do it? We won't know until the show returns, but Stephanie Arcila previewed what will happen during the wedding to Entertainment Weekly. There will be a helicopter crash at some point in the ceremony, so the church full of firefighters and friends will be dealing with that,” said Arcila. Leave it to Fire Country to devise a wild emergency for every situation. A new image of the upcoming season teases a wedding interrupted as Gabriela is seen outdoors in her wedding dress looking at something.

Arcila also teased the future of two of Gabriela's core relationships. First up is Manny, who eventually gets arrested. Showrunner Tia Napolitano promised to take viewers through that process in a conversation with TVLine. "The law has been alerted, so he’s going to have to deal with that, and we’re going to live that with Manny,” she said. Arcila revealed that viewers will see more of Manny and Gabriela's relationship in future episodes of the season.

The Future of Bode and Gabriela's Relationship on 'Fire Country'.

Image via Entertainment Weekly

The most anticipated storyline in Season 3 is Gabriela's decision. When Max Thieriot talked to Collider about the Season 2 finale, he said that Bode "knows that he [Bode] loves her, but the reality is that he's not in a better place than [Diego]. He believes that Diego is a great partner," which is why he did not crash the wedding. As for Gabriela, her decision will be made clear when the show returns, but given both characters' growth, Bode and Gabriela are not a good idea. If the helicopter crashes after she accepts Diego's hand, they will both have moved on. Arcila teased a "new dynamic" for them in Season 3. She added:

“They will always love each other, but with him being out now and them possibly working together, they start developing a friendship in a normal environment.”

Fire Country Season 3 finds Bode a free man as he struggles to find his place in the world. Meanwhile, Jake is in for a surprise when someone from Cara's past shows up at Edgewater to get to know Gen, who he believes is his biological daughter. The show will continue to explore the theme of redemption through the fire camp, and Sheriff Mickey will be back later in the season.

The season premiere will air on CBS on Friday, October 18. Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Paramount+.

Fire Country A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila Seasons 2

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+