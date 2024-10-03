Tia Napolitano, the showrunner of Fire Country, has hinted at big plans for Stephanie Arcila's Gabriela in season 3, hinting at what's next for her character after her recent wedding. Season 3 is set to begin during Gabriela's wedding vows as she prepares to marry Diego (Rafael de la Fuente) in front of a huge crowd, but trailers for the new episodes seem to suggest that their wedding plans will go awry, with a church window exploding as an object crashes through. Sounds about right for Fire Country.

In an interview with TVLine, Napolitano dished on what Gabriela would be going through after her wedding with Diego is interrupted by a helicopter, of all things. The showrunner explained how Gabriela's previous interactions with her family will influence her perspective on her current relationship moving forward. She's also expected to fully commit to her life as a firefighter, hinting at a greater focus on her career in the upcoming episodes. Check out what Napolitano had to say below:

"Gabriela is going to really examine how her family of origin, being Manny and Roberta, affects who she is, and how she views relationship. [Gabi] is really going to lean into firefighting and succeeding in that area, very hard."

How Did Season 2 of Fire Country End?

The season 2 finale of Fire Country concluded with Bode (Max Thieriot) doing his best to get over his feels for Gabriela, even leaving the wedding to get some air during the vows. Beyond the wedding day disaster and subsequent relationship drama, she'll also have to deal with her father Manny (Kevin Alejandro) getting arrested after punching Luke (Michael Trucco). Weddings make people go nuts, after all.

Moreover, Gabriela will be immersing herself fully into being a firefighter, an aspect of her life since early season 1. This means more interactions with other characters as they tackle weekly challenges in California, and it will allow her to further develop her skills in rescuing people and combatting fires. Having already proven herself throughout the first two seasons, season 3 will undoubtedly highlight how much she has refined her abilities since becoming a firefighter. And who knows, maybe some of those skills will be called into action sooner than she thinks.

New episodes of Fire Country begin Friday, October 18 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the new season of Fire Country.