The “False Alarm” episode of Fire Country, which aired last Friday, saw Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) shock viewers with her questionable decision. While we all know that she’s going through a rough patch, the firefighter chose to share some of her problems with her ex Jake (Jordan Calloway) before they hooked up in Smokey's parking lot. Discussing the situation with TV Insider, Arcila explained why her character did what she did with everything going on, including her and Bode's (Max Thieriot) complicated relationship.

“I don’t think she’s fully thinking logically. I think when you’re spiraling and going through so much, it’s really hard to make the right decisions for yourself. And it’s a big cry for help, for love. It was just as shocking for me to read. I had no idea. And yeah, Gabriela has had a lid on her steaming pot for the whole first and second season, and this third season is when that lid is kind of ready to pop. But at the end of the day, her whole life was changed.”

Elaborating further, Arcila pointed out why things ended up that way for Gabriela, saying:

“She moved to this small town that she grew up visiting, never fully living in, and her life completely changed. And whether it’s for the good or bad, there’s a moment of taking that in. There’s a moment of adjustment. There’s a moment of getting to know yourself in this new dynamic and these new circumstances. And if you just kind of plow through it and work through it all and just stick yourself into this “horse with blinders” mentality and just “Go, go, go,” eventually your mind and your heart is going to ask for something else and urge that you get to know it.”

Gabriela Will Be Triggered In The Next 'Fire Country' Episode

Image via CBS

The eighth episode of Fire Country Season 3 will air tomorrow, and thanks to Arcila and the recently released promo, we know what’s coming. Previewing the episode, the actress shared:

“There’s definitely a fire. I think it’s going to leave fans wanting more and thinking a lot. So I urge everyone to have patience for the [midseason premiere]. Both episodes are going to be really huge episodes, and they’re connected. So I think there’s going to be a lot of realizations, a lot of breakdowns, and a lot of different types of clarity in where Gabriela is at mentally.”

What’s more? In the upcoming episode, Gabriela will experience “a lot of triggers” in the fire “and reminders of her life,” which Arcila teased. Tune in to CBS on Friday, December 13, for Fire Country Season 3, Episode 8.