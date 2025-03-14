The 2025/2026 television season features two shows in the Fire Country universe for the first time since the Max Thieriot-led series premiered in 2023. Morena Baccarin leads Sheriff Country as Mickey Fox, Edgewater's Sheriff with close ties to the Leone family on account of being Sharon's (Dianne Farr) half-sister. Mickey is expected to appear on Fire Country in Season 3 before her show debuts. Entertainment Weekly reveals that the sheriff will appear in an episode set to air on April 4. In it, she teams up with Bode to investigate the attempted murder of her father, Wes Fox (W. Earl Brown). The outlet also debuted new images teeing up the arc as Bode and his aunt dive into it. Below is CBS' official description of the show.

Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin as straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox, the stepsister of Cal Fire’s division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country), who investigates criminal activity as she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater while contending with her ex-con father and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Sheriff Country is an expansion of the universe of the hit drama series Fire Country.

Relationships In Edgewater Are Complicated

Wes Fox is trouble, and it's no surprise that he is the driving force of Sheriff Country. The two images above preview this arc as Bode and Mickey rush to something off camera after arriving on scene in a full siren. The second shows Bode, Mickey, and Earl, all looking at something with puzzled looks on their faces. Baccarin previously revealed that Wes is involved in illegal marijuana, drawing Mickey into the case.

"I have a daughter, and I am enmeshed in this sort of, like drama, political drama that's happening in the town, having to do with illegal marijuana growth, which is what my dad got arrested for," the actress previously told Collider's at Fan Expo Canada. There is also some complex history between Sharon and Mickey because she was the arresting officer in Bode's case before he went to prison. However, they reconciled but who knows what might happen in the future to bring the past back up?

Sheriff Country's pilot episode was written by Tony Phelan and Joan Rater with story by Phelan, Rater and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Jerry Bruckheimer, and KristieAnne are executive producers. The show does not have a premiere date yet but stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Watch Mickey Fox's return episode on April 14 when it airs on CBS.