The Big Picture Jared Padalecki's dynamic debut in Fire Country as Camden Casey is a game-changer for the hit firefighting drama.

Showrunner Tia Napolitano teases Padalecki's character as a maverick with a surfer swagger who flips the script in Edgewater.

Fire Country's success has already led to spin-offs like Sheriff Country, showcasing Padalecki's potential as a lead in his own show.

Fans of Supernatural star Jared Padalecki are ecstatic with his inclusion in Fire Country. The CBS’ hit fire-fighting drama created by Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan and Joan Rater is among the top TV shows currently and is already developing a universe with spin-offs. The Walker alum has signed up for a three-episode arc in the upcoming third season. In a recent conversation with TVLine, showrunner Tia Napolitano gave an update about Padalecki’s dynamic debut in Season 3.

“We launch Camden Casey in a really dynamic way,” Napolitano said of Padalecki’s character, who is billed as a SoCal firefighter and a “maverick with a surfer swagger.” Camden is a force to be reckoned with and has a penchant for spotting talent. In the upcoming season, Cadmen will immediately recognize “Bode’s raw talent.” Sharing the team’s excitement, the showrunner further said, “We were so excited about casting Jared,” adding “he’s really going to ‘flip the script’ in Edgewater.” Further teasing Cadmen’s flamboyant attitude, she adds,

“Everyone sort of treats Bode (played by series co-creator Max Thieriot) as this tiger they’re trying to tame, and Camden kind of says, ‘Why are you trying to tame a tiger? Let him out!'”

‘Fire Country’ Has More Spin-offs in Store

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Fire Country has been a hit with CBS viewers right from the start, with the explosive reception of the first season, the network saw the spin-off potential. The seeds were sown with Morena Baccarin’s introduction as Mickey Fox, Sharon Leone’s estranged sister, and soon a spin-off, Sheriff Country, was picked up for the 2025-26 season. Given Padalecki’s track record of leading successful shows like Walker and Supernatural, it seems a good idea to let the actor lead his own show as Cadmen, who sounds like a very interesting character.

Fire Country follows Bode, a young convict with a troubled past, in hopes of reducing his prison sentence, he volunteers with the California Conservation Camp Program. Things take a turn when he is assigned to his hometown in Northern California where he works alongside old friends and other convicts and faces the ghosts of his past. The series cast some compelling performers including Thieriot as Bode, Kevin Alejandro as Manny, Jordan Calloway as Jake, Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela, Jules Latimer as Eve, Diane Farr as Sharon, and Billy Burke as Vince along with a slew of recurring stars.

Fire Country Season 3 premieres on October 18.

Fire Country A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Release Date October 7, 2022 Creator Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Max Thieriot Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

Watch on Paramount+