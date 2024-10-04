Fire Country Season 3 is returning with much pomp and pageantry! The CBS drama will kick off with a pop-up event in Nashville. The premiere event took place on Thursday, October 3rd, at NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon in Nashville, TN, and even featured a special appearance from a beloved cast member.

Fans of the popular CBS drama were blessed with a special appearance from Jordan Calloway, who plays Jake Crawford, during the first day of the premiere event on October 3, 2024. Calloway was part of the fan experience to reveal an exclusive Fire Country Season 3 preview. The press statement described the event as a “show-themed house band.” The exclusive Fire Country Season 3 preview is offered on both nights. Food & beverages, immersive activations including a (faux) tattoo parlor, a build-your-own trucker hat station, and a redemption wall are also part of the fun and frolic included in the event.

The kick-off to the two-night Fire Country premiere event featured a slew of popular Nashville-based singer-songwriters like Ben Chapman and Caitlyn Smith. On night one, the performers included Chapman, Alyssa Flaherty, Matt Koziol, and Madison Kozak. On night two, the performer list boasted Dawson Anderson, Caitlyn Smith, Maura Streppa, and Adam Wakefield. The event is hosted by singer-songwriter and Bookable co-founder Nick Howard. The kick-off event is free and open to individuals aged 21 and over. You must RSVP for the Friday, October 4, 2024, event here, and admission is subject to capacity and on a first-come basis.

‘Fire Country’ Season 3 Will See Return of OG Cast Members

The highly anticipated CBS firefighter series Fire Country Season 3 is all set to make a grand return on October 18, 2024. The series was renewed for a third season back in March 2024. The upcoming installment will see Bode Donovan, played by Max Thieriot, grapple with his true feelings for Gabriela Perez, played by Stephanie Arcila. The duo had shared a kiss in Season 2, but Gabriela had decided to go ahead with her intended nuptials with Diego.

All the OG cast members from Fire Country Season 2 are expected to return in the upcoming installment. This includes Thieriot as Bode Donovan, Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez, Calloway as Jake Crawford, Arcila as Gabriela Perez, Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards, Diane Farr as Sharon Leone, and Billy Burke as Vince Leone. There will also be some fresh faces, including Leven Rambin as former camp inmate Audrey, with Jared Padalecki appearing in a guest arc as Camden. Obviously, Bode’s ex-girlfriend Cara, played by Sabina Gadecki, will not return for Fire Country Season 3 as she was killed off in the previous season. The actress revealed to US Weekly that the decision to leave was not hers.

Fire Country Season 3 will return to CBS on Friday, October 18, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will also be available to stream on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers.

Fire Country A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 7, 2022 Creator Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Max Thieriot Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

Watch on Paramount+