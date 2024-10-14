Given that CBS’ Fire Country is scheduled to return with its third season in a few days, star, co-creator, and executive producer Max Thieriot is sharing what’s in store, particularly the theme for the season. The last viewers saw of the firefighter drama show was on May 17, 2024, with the Season 2 finale which ended with a cliffhanger, as Bode’s (Thieriot) ex-girlfriend Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) was to say “I do” to Diego (Rafael de la Fuente). Fire Country was co-created by Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater for CBS.

Speaking with Deadline, Thieriot was tight-lipped about whether Gabriela and Diego would get married. However, he confirmed a major accident would happen in the season’s premiere episode, saying:

“There will be a helicopter crash in the Season 3 premiere, which is going to cause a bit of turmoil in the community, the whole town. Everyone who’s there is going to have to get involved, roll up their sleeves and get muddy and bloody.”

The multifaceted creator also unveiled the theme for Fire Country Season 3, which will be all about "legacy." In his words:

“In Season 1 and 2, we were really focused on Bode’s redemption and him mending these relationships and trying to build back. Season 3 is a season that’s about legacy. We see Bode driven by this desire to be a firefighter and to continue that dream and follow the legacy of the Leone family. A major portion of that journey is, how does he accomplish that? How does he reach those goals and become a firefighter, and what hurdles will be in his way?”

Gabriela Will Lean Into Her Career in 'Fire Country' Season 3

Image via CBS

Even though Thieriot failed to divulge more about Gabriela and Diego's wedding in Fire Country Season 3, it was revealed earlier this month that things will not go so well at the wedding. Apparently, Season 3 will begin during Gabriela's wedding vows as she prepares to marry Diego in front of a huge crowd, but unfortunately, a helicopter crash messes up the ceremony. Earlier this month, Tia Napolitano, the series' showrunner, hinted at great plans for Gabriela in the new season, especially considering the crash at her wedding. Napolitano also noted that Gabriela’s relationships, as well as her career, will be of major focus in the installment, saying:

"Gabriela is going to really examine how her family of origin, being Manny and Roberta, affects who she is, and how she views relationship. [Gabi] is really going to lean into firefighting and succeeding in that area, very hard."

Fire Country will return with Season 3 on October 18. Stay tuned to Collider for more information ahead of its premiere.