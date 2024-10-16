Jared Padalecki is one of the actors who will guest star in Fire Country Season 3. He will play Camden, a SoCal firefighter who rocks Bode's world. While "everyone sort of treats Bode as this tiger they’re trying to tame, and Camden kind of says, ‘Why are you trying to tame a tiger? Let him out!'" showrunner Tia Napolitano previously told TV Line. Series creator and star Max Thieriot talked to Collider's Christina Radish about what viewers can expect in the upcoming season. He also discussed the new character Camden and how he fits into Bode's story. Thieriot spoke about the vast differences between Bode and Camden and how they result in a complex relationship: part admiration and part rivalry.

"It’s a mix. Bode and Camden have a lot of similarities in the way that they do things, but at the same time, they’re also very different," the star began by previewing the dynamics between his character and Camden. He expounded on these differences that cover everything from the places they grew up to height, saying,

"Bode is a guy who grew up in this small Northern California town, and Camden is someone who came from Southern California. Picture Malibu or Pismo Beach surfer vibes. Instead of Wranglers and boots, it’s flip flops and tank tops."

Camden Opens Up Bode's World In 'Fire Country' Season 3.

Image via CBS

"They’re very different in a lot of ways but Bode really appreciates his leadership and his strength and this lone wolf mentality that he has. They have a lot of fun scenes," Thieriot added, revealing that even if they have a different background, Camden and Bode have something important in common. "Jared and I are good buddies, so we had a lot of fun playing with this dynamic. I’m really excited. Jared has such a presence on camera, that he has just as Jared. He has this charm about him and he’s 6’5”," the actor praised Padalecki's performance as Camden. He added:

"He has this thing about him and he brings it to show in a way that we haven’t seen yet. I think viewers are gonna be really excited just to see him interact with all our people. It’s a different look for the show, but it really opens the world up in a fun way."

Details about Padalecki's Fire Country debut are not out yet, but he will appear in three episodes that could lead to another Fire Country spin-off. Catch the Season 3 premiere on CBS this Friday, October 18, at 9 p.m. Stream past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.

