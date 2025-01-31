The start of a new year can be a daunting thought for many, but, for network TV fans, the early weeks of the new year often bring plenty of excitement. After breaks over the Christmas period, a selection of fan-favorite procedurals and dramas return to our screens to take on the second halves of their respective seasons.

From Ghosts and Matlock to S.W.A.T and Elsbeth, many a beloved current series makes its return before the end of January. Another such series, and one with a die-hard fanbase, is Fire Country, the story of one man's journey on a redemption program via the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. After a short but frustrating break, Season 3 of the series is back. So, without further ado, here's a look at exactly where you can watch Fire Country's Season 3 midseason premiere.

When is the 'Fire Country' Season 3 Midseason Premiere Released?

Image via CBS

Officially, you can catch the Season 3 midseason premiere of Fire Country on Friday, January 31, 2025. The midseason premiere joins the likes of Season 2 of Netflix's The Snow Girl, a sophomore outing for High Tides, brand-new Max drama series The Eastern Gate, and plenty more in a stacked day of television.

Is the 'Fire Country' Season 3 Midseason Premiere Airing Live?

Image via CBS

Of course, as is expected, you will be able to catch the return to Cal Fire on CBS live at 9:00 p.m. ET. If the return of Fire Country isn't enough drama to keep you satisfied, fear not, as directly following the midseason premiere is the return of the pulse-racing procedural S.W.A.T following its winter hiatus.

Is the 'Fire Country' Season 3 Midseason Premiere Available to Stream?

Image via CBS

If you are too busy to catch the Fire Country Season 3 midseason premiere live, you will be able to once again stream every episode the following day on Paramount+. For your viewing pleasure, the platform currently has all episodes of the series available at the click of a button, meaning you will never have to miss a moment of Cal Fire action.

Watch on Paramount+

For those without a subscription, prices start at $7.99/month and can rise to $12.99/month depending on your package, with more information available via the link below.

Paramount+ Prices and Plans

Watch the 'Fire Country' Season 3 Midseason Premiere Promo

Following the release of the previous episode, "Promise Me", on December 13, the short but enticing promo for the upcoming midseason premiere was released and is available to watch above. Titled "Coming in Hot", that is exactly what it looks like the show will be doing in 2025, with an explosive, all-out energy return to the chaos of Cal Fire ready and waiting for fans. Alongside the release of some first-look images of the episode, it seems as if the stakes are being raised incredibly for the midseason premiere, setting in motion a second half of episodes in Season 3 that look to continue the show's impeccable run of form. With Bode (Max Thieriot) and Audrey (Leven Rambin) facing imminent danger and Manny (Kevin Alejandro) putting his freedom on the line for his daughter, there's not a moment of the upcoming episode that looks anything less than breathless. Beyond the aforementioned characters, it looks as if other exciting names might have been added to 2025's Fire Country call sheet, including Francine and Vince’s brother, Luke Leone. That is if showrunner Tia Napolitano is to be believed, with the esteemed writer teasing to TV Insider, "We’ll see some Katie. Katie will be back. Katie’s great." Before adding:

"I love Michael Trucco. We’re going to continue to get into the Leone legacy business. We’re going to see Walter [Fahey], we’re going to see Luke, just lots of Leone family messiness, more family lore, family history, brotherly dynamics between Luke and Vince, which are so great."

A synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"With the Chezem Valley fire blazing out of control, Bode and Audrey must find a way to save themselves. Manny risks his freedom for Gabriela. Eve tries to protect her father and their family's ranch."

What is the 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode Schedule?

Image via CBS

For those looking to plan their calendars around the remaining 13 episodes of Fire Country Season 3, here's a look at an episode schedule based on all the information we have available for each of the 22 total episodes.