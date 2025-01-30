The hit CBS drama, Fire Country, finally returns from its midseason hiatus later this week. The show previously left off with a gigantic cliffhanger, with many of the main characters' lives hanging in the balance. Not to mention, CAL FIRE was dealing with a dire situation — a zombie fire in Edgewater that soon spread into a massive wildfire. It's a good time to bring viewers up to speed before Season 3's upcoming action-packed return. Here’s a midseason recap of what's happened so far in Fire Country Season 3.

Bode Leone Fulfills His Family Legacy

Image via CBS

In the aftermath of the failed wedding of Gabriella Perez (Stephanie Arcila) and Diego Moreno (Rafael de la Fuente), Bode Leone (Max Thieriot) finds himself in CAL FIRE's recruitment program as he seeks to finally fulfill his family's legacy and become a full-fledged firefighter. Bode manages to overcome a strict fire examination and nearly flunks out of the program multiple times. The drama escalates when Bode comes under the supervision of his new training captain, Camden Casey (Jared Padalecki). While Casey and Bode butt heads at times over Bode's philosophy for firefighting, Bode eventually earns Casey's respect during a hostage situation, and Bode graduates from the program, along with another ex-convict firefighter recruit, Audrey James (Leven Rambin), whom Bode befriends during the recruitment period.

Although Bode Leone's professional life improves, his love life continues to experience ups and downs. Gabriela finds herself newly single after breaking up with Diego at the start of the season, and she fears getting into a relationship with Bode because they are too volatile as a couple and take too many risks. Season 3, Episode 2, "Firing Squad," reveals that Gabriela accidentally treated an injured firefighter, Tom Gilmore (Paul Moniz De Sa), with a medicine he was allergic to, missing the allergy tag he was wearing. Bode and Gabriela agree to cover up the error, but Jake Crawford (Jordan Calloway) eventually discovers their shared deception, forcing Gabriela and Bode to confess the mistake to Gilmore. Gilmore forgives them, as they still ultimately saved his life, so they avoid further career problems.

While Bode's life gradually improves, Gabriela appears to be going on a downward spiral after her breakup with Diego. Gabriela and Bode share a steamy romantic interlude in Season 3's fourth episode, "Keep Your Cool," but Gabriela still cannot make up her mind about pursuing a relationship with Bode. She remains upset about her father, Diego Perez (Kevin Alejandro), who is forced to return to Three Rock as an incarcerated firefighter, creating a rift between the two. Later, Bode appears to grow closer to Audrey, but they are still in the friend zone at the moment. Gabriela's life continues to spiral, with the once-confident Edgewater golden girl continuing to feel sorry for herself. Additionally, Jake is despondent that Genevieve Maisonette (Alix West Lefler) is spending time out of state with her biological father, Rick Stengler (Adam Aalderks), and Rick's family. In one of the most disappointing, frustrating moments in Season 3, Jake and Gabriela, both depressed, get drunk at a bar and end up engaging in a tryst in Jake's truck. Season 3 fills the story with heavy amounts of soap opera-style romantic subplots, which do not help the series.

Eve Edwards Seeks To Reunite With Her Estranged Family