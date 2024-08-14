The Big Picture Get ready for Sheriff Country with Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox, premiering in 2025/2026.

Fans of Mickey won't have to wait long to see her in Fire Country Season 3, confirmed by TV Line.

Showrunner Tia Napolitano hints at Mickey's appearance in Fire Country Season 3, without specifying the episode.

Fire Country returns for Season 3 this fall, but the first spinoff from the hit series is not expected to premiere until the 2025/2026 television season. Sheriff Country will be led by Gotham alum Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox, Edgewater's tough sheriff and Sharon's half-sister. The wait won't be long for fans of the character who made her first appearance in Season 2. While Sheriff Country is still set for the next season, TV Line has confirmed that Mickey will appear in Fire Country Season 3. Showrunner Tia Napolitano revealed that Mickey will be seen even though she did not say in which episode.

The fire burns hotter with a new season of Fire Country on the horizon. The season will resolve cliffhangers from the previous season. Napolitano also confirmed there won't be a time jump when the series resumes. “We are doing a direct pickup,” said Napolitano, “so everyone’s going to get all the answers that they were itching for at the end of our Season 2 finale.” The outcome of Diego and Gabriela's vows will be revealed in the season premiere. Based on how everything goes, "We’ll see some Diego," Napolitano had teased before. Meanwhile, Fire Country has cast Leven Ramblin as Audrey, a former inmate with a similar past to Bode.

A New 'Fire Country' Offshoot Might Be Coming

The future seems bigger and brighter for Edgewater. With one show focused on the Sheriff's department already ordered to series, another one is in the works. Jared Padalecki's stint as Cordell Walker might be over but he has already focused on his next character. Padalecki was cast as Camden for a three-episode arc in the upcoming season. As the show did with Mickey, Camden might reportedly get his own spinoff if everything goes well. A combination of Fire Country and Padalecki seems like winning, but let's see how his story plays out when Camden and Bode interact.

Sheriff Country does not have a premiere date yet, but Fire Country returns on October 18. Catch up with the past two seasons on Paramount+.