The Big Picture Fire Country Season 2's cliffhanger will impact Season 3, depending on Gabriela's decision about Diego.

Diego's role in the show will change based on Gabriela's answer to the wedding proposal.

Season 3 will focus on resolving hanging arcs from Season 2 and expanding the world of Fire Country.

Fire Country's Season 2 cliffhanger will have viewers waiting to see what happened during Diego and Gabriela's big day. A lot of how the rest of Season 3 plays out depends on Gabriela's answer, but given what Max Theriot told Collider about Bode's growth, it will play out differently. Fire Country's showrunner teased to TV Line a different direction for the show after revealing that Rafael De La Fuente would be back for the third season. "We’ll see some Diego," she said. The season must resolve the wedding day cliffhanger and even if she didn't reveal how that would happen, "We’ve got to find out how that wedding ended, don’t we?” she teased.

At this point, it is unclear if De La Fuente will return as a series regular or as a recurring star. Gabriela's decision will greatly impact how much Diego fans see. If Gabriela says, "I do," Diego will be a permanent fixture in her life and the show. If the opposite happens, Diego might not be present as much. Thieriot teased the former, saying that Bode "believes that Diego is a great partner."

What 'Fire Country' Season 3 Will Be About?

Image via CBS

Apart from sorting out Bode and Gabriela's messy relationship, the show will also flesh out hanging arcs from Season 2 in Season 3. After leaving the inmate fire camp, Bode struggled to find his place in the outside world. He struggled with a changed world that did not treat him how he expected. Thieriot revealed that the show was also not done with the camp, even with Bode no longer being an inmate there, saying,

"The inmate fire camp is a huge piece of the show and something that we won’t just walk away from telling. It obviously makes a big difference and is something that really makes it feel like its own unique story, so that story of redemption will always be ongoing. But now, it’s just about different ways to creatively tell those stories without Bode being in fire camp. I think it’ll be fun because we’ll be able to tell those stories in ways that the audience doesn’t expect."

The season will explore stories such as Manny's fate, the return of Genevieve's biological father, and Vince's health. The world of Fire Country will also expand with Sherrif Country, which was ordered to series for the 2025/2026 TV season. Season 3 might see some nods in that direction as the new series prepares its debut.

Fire Country returns this fall. Catch up with Seasons 1 and 2 on Paramount+.

Fire Country A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Release Date October 7, 2022 Creator Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Max Thieriot Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila Seasons 2

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+