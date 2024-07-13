The Big Picture Get ready to turn up the heat with the return of Fire Country on October 18 at 9:00 pm.

Season 2 finale left fans speechless with a cliffhanger surrounding a surprising wedding.

Look out for new plot twists in Season 3 as Bode navigates life post-inmate fire camp.

We hope you have your sprinklers on because this news is hot, hot, hot. Today, CBS set the return of Fire Country for Friday, October 18 from 9:00-10:00 pm. The show’s third season promises to crank the heat all the way up after some absolutely bonkers twists rocked Season 2. It’s no surprise that the fan-favorite procedural was picked up for a third season back in March and we’re super excited to have a day in mind for when Max Thieriot’s (House at the End of the Street) Bode and the rest of the firefighting gang are back on our screens.

Audiences were left with their jaws on the floor following the Season 2 finale when a gargantuan cliffhanger closed out the episode. Titled, “I Do,” most viewers presumed the episode earned its name because of the wedding between Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) and Diego (Rafael de la Fuente). However, much to the collective surprise of fans, the title was actually a nod to the words that Gabriela’s father, Manny (Kevin Alejandro), would speak after the law tracked him down at his daughter’s wedding, slapped on some cuffs, and read him his Miranda rights. By the time the credits rolled, we didn’t actually hear Gabriela and Diego say “I do,” leaving many to believe that Bode is throwing one final Hail Mary to make things right with the love of his life.

Heating up screens since 2022, Fire Country quickly grew to be a staple for the network. The series follows Thieriot’s Bodie who has just been sentenced to serve time behind bars. Although his stay at the correctional facility is going to be a short one, Bodie was undoubtedly looking out for his future when he volunteered to be part of the California Conservation Camp Program. It’s at this Camp that Bodie and other inmates are taught the ins and outs of fire safety and prevention alongside the crew at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. But when Bodie’s new position takes him back to his hometown, the ghosts of his past return to haunt him.

What Is 'Fire Country' Season 3 About?

Even though Bode is no longer an inmate at the camp, Theriot teased it would remain a part of the show, saying:

"The inmate fire camp is a huge piece of the show and something that we won’t just walk away from telling. It obviously makes a big difference and is something that really makes it feel like its own unique story, so that story of redemption will always be ongoing. But now, it’s just about different ways to creatively tell those stories without Bode being in fire camp. I think it’ll be fun because we’ll be able to tell those stories in ways that the audience doesn’t expect."

Showrunner Tia Napolitano also teased what the new season would bring for Manny after that Season 2 finale, teasing:

"So that’s the idea, that Manny is someone who understands the justice system, knows that he’s not technically breaking the law just by avoiding getting picked up randomly. He’s doing that purely technically by the book to walk her down the aisle."

Fire Country Season 3 premieres on CBS on October 18. Past seasons are streaming now on Paramount+.

