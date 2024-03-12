This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Bode's (Max Thieriot) path to redemption just got a little bit longer. CBS announced today that hit series Fire Country is officially renewed for Season 3. That means, of course, we'll get to see CAL Fire saving more and more people from the most dangerous situations for at least one more round. The new episodes will be part of the 2024-2025 season.

The news doesn't exactly come as a surprise: ever since its premiere, Fire Country became one of the biggest hits from the network. Now, CBS reports that the series is doing even better. The network stated that Fire Country is averaging over 9 million viewers every week, a 7% rise when compared to last year's viewership. In streaming platforms, however, the series is really coming to life — it is currently among the top six most-watched series on Paramount+ and was the #4 most-watched in February.

The renewal also comes as a breath of fresh air for fans, because due to last year's historic strike, Fire Country started production for Season 2 pretty late and will only roll out 10 episodes this time around. A 2024-2025 window for Season 3 suggests that Fire Country will go back to the normal network episode count of 20+ episodes a season. This will be crucial to expand the stories of the Donovan family and maybe allow for screenwriters to delve into storylines they couldn't tap on during a shorter season.