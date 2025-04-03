In its upcoming episode, Fire Country is going to set up its highly anticipated spin-off series Sheriff Country. This week, Bode (Max Thieriot) teams up with his aunt, Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin), to start an investigation that hits a little too close to home. In our exclusive sneak peek that Collider can share below, we see the return of Baccarin to the cast and get a little taste of her father's distinctive personality. The episode, titled "Dirty Money," debuts this Friday, April 4.

In our exclusive look at the upcoming episode, Mickey and Sharon (Diane Farr) are told to get in the back of a van, and Mickey gets pretty stressed because it's clear it's not a joke. However, the point of it all is even more stressful for Mickey — she is going to meet up with her estranged father, Wes (W. Earl Brown), who is surprised when he finally sees her. Sharon also gets upset because of the hoops they had to jump through to get to his hideout. There is a reason for all the secrecy: Wes runs an illegal marijuana business, which means that the list of people who might have tried to kill him is extensive.

The difficult relationship between Mickey and her father stresses that the spin-off Sheriff Country will share a common theme with Fire Country. Back in Season 1, Bode himself had a less-than-ideal relationship with his parents, and for now, we can only hope that Mickey can come out the other side like Bode did — mostly. The spin-off series is set to kick off in the 2025-2026 season, meaning that episodes will likely start rolling out this Fall.

Will 'Fire Country' and 'Sheriff Country' Have Crossover Episodes?

The new episode also teases something that might happen after Sheriff Country takes off: crossover events. CBS viewers are pretty used to such episodes by now, with flagship titles like FBI sharing episodes with its spin-offs. Crossover events are not only a way to keep viewers engaged and entertained but also a great strategy to improve the audience numbers of all shows involved. The upcoming episode is written by Joan Rater (A Small Light) and Tony Phelan (Grey's Anatomy).

The cast of Fire Country also features Kevin Alejandro (Arcane), Jordan Calloway (Riverdale), Stephanie Arcilla (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels), Jules Latimer (Rustin), Billy Burke (Twilight), and Michael Trucco (The Rookie). The show has already been renewed for Season 4.

CBS debuts a new episode of Fire Country this Friday, April 4. You can check out our exclusive sneak peek above and stream past episodes on Paramount+.